ACS (Primary) to move from Barker Road to Tengah and become a co-ed school from 2030

SINGAPORE: Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) will move to Tengah and become a co-ed school from 2030, the Ministry of Education announced on Thursday (Feb 9).

The new site will be more than 12km away from its current site at 50 Barker Road.

All Primary 1 cohorts of ACS (Primary) admitted to the school until 2029 will remain at the Barker Road site until they graduate. When the Tengah site opens in 2030, it will accept both male and female siblings of existing students of the Barker Road site for Phase 1 admission.

From 2030, the school at Barker Road will only accept male Primary 1 students who are siblings of students currently studying at the site, said MOE in a press release on Thursday.

Cohort sizes at the Barker Road ACS (Primary) site will gradually fall, the ministry noted. Tentatively in 2033, the school will consolidate with ACS (Junior) at the nearby Winstedt Road, and operate under the ACS (Junior) name.

The new ACS (Junior) will then operate from both campuses before shifting all operations to the Barker Road site around 2039, said the Education Ministry.

The new ACS (Primary) at Tengah will accept 11 classes of Primary 1 students, or about 330 students.

“The changes thus allow us to strategically review and reorganise our primary schools to respond to wider national trends such as low birth rates and with more younger families moving to new and emerging estates,” said chairman of the ACS board of governors Mr Richard Seow.



According to MOE, it was ACS that had approached the ministry about relocating one of the two ACS primary schools to serve the wider community, and discussions started in early 2022.



MOE then offered ACS the Tengah site based on its plan for new primary schools, and explained that the relocated school would also have to take in girls to meet the local community’s needs.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched two projects in Tengah in its November 2022 sales exercise with waiting times of just over three years - the shortest among the projects to be launched that month.

With the addition of these 2,077 Build-To-Order units, almost 17,000 units in total would have been offered in Tengah since the launch of the first BTO project Plantation Grove in November 2018.

Alongside ACS (Primary), MOE will open or relocate three other mainstream schools and two special education schools in the west and northeast of Singapore from 2026.

Pioneer Primary School will relocate to Tengah in 2026, and a new primary school in Tengah will open in 2028.

Bukit View Primary School in Bukit Batok East will relocate to a site 2km away in Bukit Batok West in 2027 to meet the growing demand for school places, said MOE in the press release.

It will continue to admit new P1 cohorts, and all enrolled students will move to the new campus in 2027.

A new secondary school will open in Sengkang in 2026 to meet the demand for places from Sengkang and Punggol, the press release read.

The names of the new schools will be announced at a later date. The new schools will also open with slightly larger cohort sizes.