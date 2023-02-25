Heart of the Matter: The ACS move is a start but more work needed to reduce closed circles

Here are some of the highlights of their conversation:

On the ACS move

Clarence Ching: “I think it's a fantastic move because ACS, one of the biggest social capital folks, are moving to Tengah. It is up to the (other top) schools ... do you (also) want to move out of the Bukit Timah strip?”

Dr Teng Siao See: “This ACS case shows that if you have the resolve, you can actually do it … (it shows) what they value more is the integrity and the belief in fairness. We really applaud them for that.”

Ian Tan: “A lot of us are not happy, not with the move itself … but they discussed this for a year, and they didn't think to have a dialogue with the (ACS community)? Were they afraid to have a dialogue?”

“For alumni whose kids will be going to ACS (Primary), now they have to send the kids to Tengah, if the system still exists in 2030 for direct admission for alumni. What if they are staying in Tampines for example? Are they going to move house?”

Obsession with brand-name schools

Dr Teng Siao See: "These brand name (schools) happen to be those that are very well-established with a longer history. They have (had) time to accumulate wealth, resources, networks and alumni."