Prosecution points to safety harness concerns, training gaps in trial over ACS(I) student's death

SINGAPORE: The general manager of an outdoor adventure learning company went on trial on Wednesday (Oct 7) over alleged safety failures at an elevated ropes course that he was responsible for overseeing.



A 15-year-old Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student died after taking part in the activity in 2021.

Liew Foo Loong, a 37-year-old Singaporean, was in charge of the day-to-day operations, including ensuring that safety measures were in place at the SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre in Yishun.

Liew and the company Camelot are on trial after both were charged with failing to take measures to ensure the safety and health of people who might be affected by an activity it carried out, causing the death of Jethro Puah Xin Yang.

Jethro was on a high-element course when he fell. He was left suspended in his harness for about half an hour before he was rescued, by which time he had lost consciousness, was not breathing and had a faint pulse.

He died the next day from multi-organ failure caused by suffocation.

MORE THAN HALF AN HOUR TO RESCUE STUDENT

Ministry of Manpower prosecutor Delvinder Singh told the court that Liew, as the general manager of Camelot, was in charge of business development and conducting training for instructors.

On Feb 3, 2021, Jethro was taking part in a high-element rope course at an activity centre managed and operated by Camelot.

At about 12.45pm, instructors conducted a safety briefing for 28 participants from ACS(I), including Jethro.

The briefing included checks on whether the participants were well, a showcase of the rope course's features and a demonstration of how to put on the safety harness and helmet.

Participants took turns going through the course. When they returned after completing it, they removed their helmets and safety harnesses and handed them to other participants.

An instructor was placed at the start of the high-element course. He was expected to physically ensure that participants' harnesses were in place before sending them onto the course. He also had to assist participants who had finished the course.

Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din, 23, the instructor, was jailed for six months for failing to do a physical check on Jethro's harness.

Mr Singh said that Jethro got onto the course at around 1.25pm and cleared the first obstacle.

While attempting the second obstacle, about 15m above the ground, he fell off the walking cable and was suspended midair by the harness.

An instructor tried to guide the teenager to lift himself back onto the course, but Jethro was unable to do so.

Several instructors then tried to rescue him, and he lost consciousness midway.

It took the instructors more than half an hour to lower the student to safety. By then, he had stopped breathing and had a faint pulse.

Mr Singh said that the instructor who was able to lower Jethro to safety had to use a manoeuvre that he had learnt on his own, which Camelot had not taught its instructors.

The instructors conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation before paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived and took over. Jethro was then taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

At 4.41am on Feb 4, 2021, he died from multi-organ failure caused by suffocation.

HARNESS SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN USED

In the prosecution's opening statement, Mr Singh described the incident as the result of "systemic failures", adding that there was a lack of ownership of safety rules within Camelot.

He said that, among other things, the harness Jethro had worn was not supposed to be in service, given its unknown manufacturing date and faded serial number.

"Liew was not on the ground. However, his fingerprints are on every failure described," Mr Singh told the court, adding that Liew had approved the risk assessment on the canopy walk and was responsible for the alleged failures.

The prosecution called its first witness, Mr Yap Hock Chye, the owner and founder of Camelot.

Mr Yap told the court that he had stepped back from the business and now acts as an adviser.

He said that he hired Liew in 2010 and had been preparing him to take over Camelot's operations because he found Liew "capable".

He also testified that as general manager, Liew oversaw the operations, safety and business teams. Liew also managed the company's day-to-day operations.

The trial will continue on Oct 8.

If found guilty, Liew faces a fine of up to S$200,000 (US$156,260), or up to two years in jail, or both.

The company also faces a fine of up to S$500,000 if found guilty.