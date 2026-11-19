With displaced workers taking longer to secure new employment, Ms Lau said the government is reviewing how to better support them during their job search.

“If they're taking longer to come back in, then the natural answer must be: let's look at how to support them better when they are out,” she said.

However, she cautioned that financial assistance must be carefully calibrated to avoid discouraging people from returning to work.

“We have to be careful. There’re many countries around the world that provide generous support, and there are behaviours that it then induces. People start to feel that maybe it's okay (to) stay out for a while more,” she said.

“So, in Singapore, we still feel very strongly (that) whatever we put in place must incentivise them to search for a good job that they can take up as soon as possible. Nothing beats having a job that they can contribute to.”

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is also assessing whether retrenchment benefits should be made mandatory as part of an ongoing tripartite Employment Act review, while seeking to avoid overly restrictive rules for employers.

“For the firms that can pay benefits and don't, that's not acceptable. So there must be consequences, and we are working out what these ought to look like,” Ms Lau said, adding that possible measures could include restricting companies' access to foreign workers, as well as government grants and schemes.

“We're also looking at, for example, retrenchment notifications. How workers can find out a bit earlier because the earlier they receive help, the better the employment outcomes can be.”

LONGER TRAINING STINTS FOR FRESH GRADS

The government is also exploring a longer, more structured training programme to help fresh graduates gain meaningful work experience and ease their transition into the workforce.

The proportion of fresh graduates who secure employment within six months has slipped from about 19 in 20 several years ago to around 18 in 20 today.

While the decline is not particularly steep, Ms Lau acknowledged that young jobseekers face growing pressure over how quickly they secure employment, their starting salaries and the quality of their first jobs.

Existing initiatives such as the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) provide around three to six months of work experience. But Ms Lau said such stints may be too short to prepare participants for permanent roles.

“GRIT was meant for more of a downturn situation,” she said. "It's very hard to train up a full-time permanent staff with just three months. You have to take them in and give them real responsibilities, and then after about a year or so, know that they can fit quite well."