More support for retrenched workers, longer training stints for fresh grads being considered: Jasmin Lau
The government is considering extending financial assistance to more retrenched workers and for a longer period, as it reviews the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme.
SINGAPORE: From fresh graduates seeking their first jobs to retrenched workers looking for a way back, more employment support could be on the horizon.
In her first interview with local media since taking on the manpower portfolio, Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau said existing support measures must evolve to meet workers’ changing needs.
She said the government is considering extending financial assistance to more retrenched workers and for a longer period, as it reviews the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme. Details of possible changes are expected to be announced soon.
It is also exploring a new structured training programme to help young jobseekers gain more work experience.
The moves come as Singapore’s labour market faces growing pressure from geopolitical uncertainty and as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes how companies hire.
MORE SUPPORT FOR RETRENCHED WORKERS
Labour market data for the second quarter of 2026 showed that 54.9 per cent of retrenched residents found new jobs within six months, down from 60.7 per cent in the previous quarter.
Ms Lau said she does not expect labour market conditions to improve significantly in the following quarter.
She added that this is particularly challenging for workers in specialised roles, who may struggle to find comparable positions and increasingly need to move into different industries.
With displaced workers taking longer to secure new employment, Ms Lau said the government is reviewing how to better support them during their job search.
“If they're taking longer to come back in, then the natural answer must be: let's look at how to support them better when they are out,” she said.
However, she cautioned that financial assistance must be carefully calibrated to avoid discouraging people from returning to work.
“We have to be careful. There’re many countries around the world that provide generous support, and there are behaviours that it then induces. People start to feel that maybe it's okay (to) stay out for a while more,” she said.
“So, in Singapore, we still feel very strongly (that) whatever we put in place must incentivise them to search for a good job that they can take up as soon as possible. Nothing beats having a job that they can contribute to.”
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is also assessing whether retrenchment benefits should be made mandatory as part of an ongoing tripartite Employment Act review, while seeking to avoid overly restrictive rules for employers.
“For the firms that can pay benefits and don't, that's not acceptable. So there must be consequences, and we are working out what these ought to look like,” Ms Lau said, adding that possible measures could include restricting companies' access to foreign workers, as well as government grants and schemes.
“We're also looking at, for example, retrenchment notifications. How workers can find out a bit earlier because the earlier they receive help, the better the employment outcomes can be.”
LONGER TRAINING STINTS FOR FRESH GRADS
The government is also exploring a longer, more structured training programme to help fresh graduates gain meaningful work experience and ease their transition into the workforce.
The proportion of fresh graduates who secure employment within six months has slipped from about 19 in 20 several years ago to around 18 in 20 today.
While the decline is not particularly steep, Ms Lau acknowledged that young jobseekers face growing pressure over how quickly they secure employment, their starting salaries and the quality of their first jobs.
Existing initiatives such as the Graduate Industry Traineeships (GRIT) provide around three to six months of work experience. But Ms Lau said such stints may be too short to prepare participants for permanent roles.
“GRIT was meant for more of a downturn situation,” she said. "It's very hard to train up a full-time permanent staff with just three months. You have to take them in and give them real responsibilities, and then after about a year or so, know that they can fit quite well."
The proposed programme would last around a year to give graduates more time to learn on the job, similar to management associate programmes offered by some banks and technology companies.
To encourage companies to participate, the government is considering providing wage and training support.
“(Graduates) go in, they take on real projects … and that becomes their first step in their career,” Ms Lau said.
“There has to be a supervisor mentoring them. Training does take time to put together. The government has to play a role in supporting the wages and some of this training programming.”
The initiative aims to help at least 1,000 students from next year’s graduating cohort gain such traineeship.
But Ms Lau stressed that the programme is not simply about helping young people land their first jobs. It is also about ensuring that companies continue to develop a pipeline of talent, even as AI takes over more workplace tasks.
Drawing an analogy with the aviation industry, she noted that pilots must still be trained to fly aircraft manually, even though autopilot systems handle much of the flying.
“Same thing with AI. Yes, AI can do a lot of these tasks in future automatically on its own, but (you) have to train your graduates, your pipeline for the future,” she said.
The government is engaging employers and trade associations on the proposal, with further details expected soon.
AI RESHAPING HIRING DECISIONS
As AI transforms workplace tasks, Ms Lau said companies are rethinking how work is organised and the types of employees they need.
This has made it difficult to distinguish the effects of economic uncertainty from those of technological disruption on the labour market.
Ms Lau said retrenchments are currently more concentrated in outward-oriented sectors affected by cyclical economic shocks, while slower hiring could reflect longer-term structural changes as companies assess how AI can transform their operations.
She added that some employers may be holding back on recruitment while assessing whether technology can take on tasks that would otherwise require additional staff.
“A lot of the slowing down in hiring could be structural in nature. Because now employers are thinking: 'Maybe I hold on first, if technology can help, maybe I don't have to hire so much',” she said.
“At the end of the day, the health of the labour market isn't just about retrenchments. It’s also about hiring and whether there are opportunities for both the graduates and mid-careers looking for a job change.”
Ms Lau also cautioned businesses against delaying AI adoption for too long, as competitors continue to experiment with the technology and explore new growth opportunities.
“We try to encourage business leaders – don't pause for too long, because meanwhile your competitors, many of whom are not in Singapore, are adopting the technology, running ahead with it," she said.
At the same time, she stressed that firms should not adopt AI simply for the sake of doing so. Business leaders would still need to assess what works for their industries and operations, while ensuring that employees are equipped to use the technology effectively.
Ms Lau was speaking to CNA in an interview first aired on Singapore Tonight on Nov 13.