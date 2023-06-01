Acting PM Lawrence Wong to meet Anthony Albanese in Singapore for 8th Annual Leaders’ Meeting

SINGAPORE: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make a three-day working visit to Singapore from Jun 1 to Jun 3, during which he will meet Acting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Albanese will be in Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (Jun 1).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Albanese met in October 2022 in Canberra, where the two countries signed the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement.

Mr Lee said in a Facebook post on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 again due to a "COVID rebound".

The Prime Minister, who is 71, added that he is still infectious although the risk is not high compared to the initial infection. He said his doctors have advised him to isolate himself until he tests negative using an antigen rapid test.

Mr Lee will recuperate at home, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

In his absence, Mr Wong, who is Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, will be Acting Prime Minister. He will host Mr Albanese for the 8th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting on Friday.

The Annual Leaders’ Meeting is part of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was established in 2015.

The meeting is a key platform for both prime ministers to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments, said MFA in its press release.

Mr Albanese will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Friday. He will then call on President Halimah Yacob and hold the Annual Leaders’ Meeting with Mr Wong.

Mr Wong will host an official lunch, and Mr Albanese will have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour, said MFA.

Mr Albanese will also deliver the keynote address at the 20th edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies the same evening.