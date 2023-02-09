Eldercare providers ramp up services, activities, to meet increasing demand

EXPANDING CARE

The social service agency said it plans to expand its capacity to cater to even more clients, and strengthen its holistic and mental health care.

Staff at the agency actively reach out to senior residents in the area, identify those who may be vulnerable, and encourage them to join programmes that may benefit them.

Ms So Man Shan, an assistant manager at the centre, said the agency previously only served residents in rental homes but now includes those who own flats and private properties as homeowners can also be vulnerable.

The concept of vulnerability is changing and multiple aspects have to be assessed, including physical and mental needs, she added.

Ms So said: “Some of these factors are: do they live alone? Are they socially engaged? Do they have limited social interactions? Are they also caregivers? Do they have any health, mental or cognitive needs that are not fully addressed?”

LOWERING AGE RANGE

Apart from an increasing number of clients, the industry is also under pressure to meet the evolving needs of a more diverse demographic.

Montfort Care, another social service agency, is adapting to a growing clientele of younger seniors aged between 65 and 74.

Clients in this new group are more mindful of their physical health needs and are enthusiastic about exercise and wellness programmes, as well as health monitoring initiatives, the agency said.

“This group of seniors are more highly educated (compared to their elder peers),” said Ms Jamie Soo, the agency’s lead social worker.

“(But) many of them spent tons of time during their earlier days working very hard and earning savings, and neglected the importance of family relationships.”

The agency hence tailored its programmes and designed activities around the needs and interests of this new group.

Among the initiatives are classes to help seniors to navigate an increasingly digitised world, and art therapy and social-emotional support sessions.