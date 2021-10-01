Panel submits recommendations for road cycling guidelines, decides against registration of bicycles

SINGAPORE: The panel tasked with reviewing regulations on road cycling to improve safety for both cyclists and motorists has decided against recommending registration of bicycles or cyclists.

It instead recommended a rule to limit the group length of on-road cycling groups to five cyclists in a file, and proposed a new guideline in the Highway Code for a minimum distance of 1.5m for motorists passing cyclists on the roads.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel - which proposes regulations on the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMD) in public spaces - submitted its report to Transport Minister S Iswaran on Friday (Oct 1).

The 15-member panel - which is chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim - said in its report that it had studied suggestions such as bicycle registration and licensing cyclists.

“Overall, there is little evidence from overseas jurisdictions that such resource-intensive regimes are effective in deterring errant cycling, or enhancing road safety,” it said.

Such measures could also discourage the take-up of cycling as well as “disproportionately affect more vulnerable groups of cyclists”, such as seniors and those who rely on bicycles for work and transport, the panel added.

“Therefore, the Panel does not recommend introducing them at this juncture,” it said.

Most places - including countries such as the Netherlands which is well-known for its cycling culture - do not impose such measures while those areas that do largely use such initiatives to deter theft and for insurance purposes, it noted.

The panel instead “strongly encourages” cyclists to take up third-party liability insurance, which it noted can help provide compensation for victims of accidents, as well as protect cyclists from expensive claims.