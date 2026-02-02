Former actor Edmund Chen to appeal against jail term for traffic offence

SINGAPORE: Former local actor Edmund Chen is set to appeal against his five-day jail sentence for careless driving that resulted in grievous injuries.

The 63-year-old, named as Tan Kai Yuan in court documents, filed a notice of appeal on Monday (Feb 2), court records show.

According to the public hearing list, he appears to be changing his lawyers, Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong of Invictus Law.

He is now represented on record by Mr Kelvin Ong from Contigo Law.

Chen had pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in grievous hurt.

He had been on the fourth lane along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the direction of Central Expressway at about noon on Mar 4, 2025 when he wanted to filter out from the road leading to Keppel Road.

He slowed almost to a stop before filtering sharply across and going over chevron markings.

The victim, a 21-year-old motorcyclist, was in the fourth lane behind Chen. He was unable to swerve to avoid Chen's car and collided with the rear left portion of the vehicle. He suffered fractures to his wrist and hand.

At Chen's sentencing, both the defence and prosecution sought a fine but the judge did not agree with them.

Instead, he imposed five days’ jail and a driving ban of five years, finding that Chen was “deliberately cavalier about certain mitigable risks".