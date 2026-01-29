Former actor Edmund Chen gets jail and driving ban over collision that left motorcyclist with fractures

SINGAPORE: Former local actor Edmund Chen was sentenced to five days' jail and banned from driving for five years on Thursday (Jan 29) for slowing down abruptly on an expressway such that a motorcyclist collided with him and sustained fractures.

The judge imposed a jail term, saying he did not agree with the fine called for by both the prosecution and defence. Chen appeared solemn in the dock when he heard the sentence.

The judge said there was a "high degree of carelessness" and a sustained period of inattention in Chen's actions, and that he was "deliberately cavalier about certain mitigable risks".

Chen, named in court papers as Tan Kai Yuan, pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration for other road users, resulting in grievous hurt.

The court heard that Chen, a 63-year-old Singaporean, was driving along Ayer Rajah Expressway towards the direction of Central Expressway at about noon on Mar 4, 2025.

He was on lane 4 of the four-lane road as he approached a split in the road where two lanes led to Keppel Road and the other two towards the CTE-Seletar Expressway (SLE).

Chen had intended to drive towards CTE-SLE via lanes 1 and 2, but did not move into the correct lanes ahead of time. By the time he realised this, he was already headed towards the split road leading to Keppel Road.

Chen tried to enter the second lane by braking abruptly such that his car slowed down and almost came to a complete stop.

The victim, a 21-year-old motorcyclist, was in the fourth lane behind Chen. He was unable to swerve to avoid Chen's car and collided with the rear left portion of the vehicle.

When the collision occurred, Chen was filtering across the third lane and across the white chevron markings, which is a breach of traffic regulations. After the accident, he stopped his car and helped the victim, who was taken to hospital.

The prosecution played footage of the incident from the rear of Chen's car and from his in-car camera, which captured him uttering to himself when the sound of the collision was heard.