15% of beds in acute public sector hospitals currently used for COVID-19 patients: MOH

SINGAPORE: About 15 per cent of beds in Singapore's acute public sector hospitals are currently being used for COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Sep 29).

In response to queries from CNA last week, MOH also said that a total of 130 acute public hospital staff and patients tested positive for the virus during a 14-day period from Sep 9.

The patients that tested positive had earlier been admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions.

This two-week period was just before all visits to hospital wards were suspended for four weeks from Sep 24, following the detection of COVID-19 cases among staff, patients and visitors.

These cases led to ward closures and staff quarantine, putting a strain on hospital bed capacity and staffing.

MOH said in its reply that the affected hospital staff included both clinical as well as support ancillary staff. In the same period, there were also seven ward closures across six acute public hospitals.

The Health Ministry added that fewer than 1 per cent of all staff members in public hospitals were placed on leave of absence, stay-home notice, quarantine order or health risk warning for the period of Sep 13 to Sep 19.

"To mitigate the impact on staffing due to infected staff, hospitals have cross-deployed staff from other areas within the hospital," said the ministry.

"This is done in strict adherence to infection control measures including the donning of appropriate personal protective equipment."