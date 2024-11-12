More COE injections can be considered in future if distance-based charging is implemented: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Further injections of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) could be considered if distance-based charging is implemented in the future, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 12).

This is aside from the injection of up to 20,000 COEs in the next few years across all vehicle categories, starting next February.

Mr Chee made clear the upcoming injection is not linked to the implementation of distance-based charging.

“We have not made a decision on whether to implement distance-based charging, though ERP 2.0 gives us the option to do so,” said Mr Chee in response to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on the injection of COEs.

“We will need to study this further, including with the data from ERP 2.0, as there are trade-offs we need to think through carefully.”

He added that if distance-based charging were to go ahead, it would give the Land Transport Authority (LTA) an “additional tool to manage congestion”.

“There is scope to consider a further injection of additional COEs in tandem with the implementation of distance-based charging,” he said.

LTA had explained during its announcement of the COE injections that travel patterns have evolved after COVID-19, with the total vehicle mileage decreasing by around 6 per cent from 2019 to 2023, along with lower traffic demand in the CBD.

On top of that, with ERP 2.0, Mr Chee said that LTA can better manage traffic congestion, through “virtual gantries”, for example.

“This allows for more flexible and responsive congestion management,” he said.

Mr Chee also noted that COE quota for categories A, B and C will continue to increase every quarter before reaching the projected peak supply in 2026.

“The additional COEs will give us more flexibility to meet this commitment, and further increase the COE supply in the next few quarters before we reach the peak supply from 2026,” he said.

Responding to a question by MP Melvin Yong (PAP-Radin Mas) on whether the planned injection would help to stabilise COE prices, Mr Chee said that the authorities have increased COE supply since last year with the "cut-and-fill" move and additional injection of up to 20,000.

“All else being equal, an increase in COE supply should help to moderate prices,” said Mr Chee.

“However, we are not able to predict how prices will move as that would also depend on the demand from motorists.”