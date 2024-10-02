The 'new normal': Singapore firms face higher costs in preparing for erratic weather

SINGAPORE: Stronger winds, hotter days and flash floods. As Singapore begins to experience the effects of climate change, what does this mean for employers in the outdoor sector?

Higher costs in dealing with these extreme weather events and challenges in balancing operational demands, they told CNA.

Authorities released an advisory on Sep 22 for companies to prepare for erratic and sudden changes in weather conditions – from higher temperatures to increased occurrences of lightning and flash floods.

Employers should be aware that besides extreme heat, other weather conditions can also occur with climate change, said Associate Professor Jason Lee from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Adverse weather can cause injuries and in the worst-case scenario, they can be fatal, added Assoc Prof Lee, who is the director of the university's heat resilience and performance centre.

Projects can be delayed if such situations increase in frequency. "Assuming additional time is not catered for companies and workers to complete their projects due to the delay, the natural tendency to rush and meet deadlines can also have negative implications," he said.

Preparing for erratic conditions can thus help to prevent negative outcomes, he added. "It is recommended that companies cater for such disruptions instead of being reactive."

Associate Professor of Urban Sustainability at the Singapore Management University (SMU) Terry van Gevelt also pointed out that existing preparations for adverse weather conditions are "likely to be insufficient" going forward.

Calling the advisory a first step towards adapting to a "new normal", he said that protocols and building codes will need to be updated to build resilience against these weather conditions.