Additional electricity contracts for businesses as new scheme fully subscribed for January, February

SINGAPORE: As part of efforts to cushion businesses from "unprecedented volatility" in the electricity market, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) has worked with generation companies (gencos) and electricity retailers to offer additional electricity contracts.

The agency noted on Friday (Jan 28) that the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (TREC) - which allows gencos to draw on EMA’s standby fuel facility to generate electricity - has been fully subscribed for January and February this year.

"The volatile gas and electricity prices and the risk of PNG (piped natural gas) supply disruptions have limited electricity retailers’ ability to offer fixed price contracts to consumers," it said.

EMA noted it had received feedback that some consumers were facing "difficulties in renewing their contracts or obtaining new contracts", especially for the first quarter of this year.

In response to requests for more contracts, EMA said it worked with the gencos and retailers on the following contracts.

For those with an average monthly consumption of between 4 MWh and 8 MWh, Sembcorp Power is offering additional one-month fixed price plans to consumers at "preferred prices".

Larger consumers can approach Sembcorp Power, Senoko Energy, Geneco (by Seraya Energy) and PacificLight Energy for contracts with a significant fixed price component.

"In total, the above retailers will be offering about double the TRECS capacity offered in January 2022," said EMA, adding this is expected to meet the demand of "most consumers".