Additional S$10,000 cash bonus among changes to Silver Housing scheme from December

SINGAPORE: A scheme giving seniors cash when they downsize to a three-room flat or smaller and top up their Central Provident Fund (CPF) balances will be enhanced from December.

Upcoming changes to the Silver Housing Bonus include an additional S$10,000 (US$7,420) cash bonus to those who move into two-room flats or smaller, and tweaking a cash-only CPF top-up requirement to include CPF housing refunds.

The cap for the annual value of private properties that fall under this scheme will also be raised to S$31,000, to support more seniors living in lower-value private properties, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced on Wednesday (Mar 5).

HOW IT WORKS

First launched in 2013, the Silver Housing Bonus gives those aged 55 and above a cash bonus of up to S$30,000 for “right-sizing” to a three-room or smaller flat.

To be eligible, seniors must be downsizing from an HDB flat or private property with an annual value not exceeding S$21,000. They also have to top up their CPF Retirement Accounts with cash – capped at S$60,000 per household – and join the CPF Life annuity scheme.

The top-up amount depends on net sale proceeds and the CPF Full Retirement Sum that year. The latter is one of three targets that determine different tiers of guaranteed payouts at the age of 65.

Those whose cash top-ups to their CPF accounts fall under S$60,000 will receive cash bonuses pro-rated at S$1 for every S$2 of top-up.