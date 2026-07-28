Housing developers of large en bloc projects to get more time to sell units under revised ABSD rules

SINGAPORE: Housing developers taking on large en bloc projects will get more time to complete and sell units under revised Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) rules announced on Tuesday (Jul 28), in a move aimed at supporting bigger redevelopments and boosting housing supply.

The changes, which take effect for residential land acquired on or after Jul 29, 2026, give developers of larger projects longer timelines to meet conditions tied to ABSD remission, while introducing new safeguards to ensure homes are released to the market in a timely manner.

This enhancement is intended to further support housing developers in undertaking large-scale redevelopment projects, thereby facilitating the rejuvenation of these sites and availing additional housing supply to meet resilient housing demand, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Tuesday.

Currently, licensed housing developers purchasing residential land are subject to 40 per cent ABSD. This comprises a 5 per cent non-remittable component and a 35 per cent upfront remittable component.

The remittable component, with interest, is clawed back if developers fail to meet timelines for commencing development, completing the project or selling all housing units.

These conditions ensure the timely injection of housing supply and encourage housing developers to bid for land prudently, said the ministries.

LONGER TIMELINES FOR LARGER PROJECTS

Under the revised rules, en bloc projects that yield at least 700 residential units but less than 1,400 units - classified as “Large Sites” - will have up to six years to complete construction and sell all units, up from the current 5.5 years.

For larger “Mega Sites” with at least 1,400 units, developers will be given up to seven years, compared with 5.5 years previously.

The timeline to commence development remains unchanged at 2.5 years for both categories.

To qualify, redevelopment projects must produce at least 1.5 times the number of residential units compared to the existing development, ensuring more intensive land use.