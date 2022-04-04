Singapore has adequate fuel supplies, will ramp up food stockpiles where needed amid Ukraine crisis: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Singapore has adequate fuel supplies and will ramp up stockpiles and supplies of basic food necessities from alternative sources amid the Ukraine crisis, said Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng on Monday (Apr 4).

Delivering a ministerial statement on inflation and business costs in Parliament, Dr Tan said that the Government is keeping a “close watch” on global supply chains and its stock levels of essential food items to ensure that Singapore continues to have access to adequate supplies.

“Thankfully, our supply of essential food products has not been significantly affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and we have not had to draw on our food stockpiles,” he added.

Dr Tan reiterated that the Government is “closely monitoring” food prices and will continue to ensure that basic food necessities remain accessible and affordable to all.

“We will continue to diversify our import sources, we will not rest on our laurels. We will ramp up our stockpiles and supplies from alternative sources, where needed, to ensure that we have continued access to basic food necessities,” he added.

When it comes to fuel supplies, including petrol, Dr Tan said that the Government has put in place measures to ensure that Singapore has adequate supplies.

However, he said that it would not be appropriate for him to share the specifics of this plan for “security reasons”.