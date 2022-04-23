IN FOCUS: How ADHD can be a strength at work - once you know you have the condition

On a daily basis, Sarah has devised strategies to manage her work, such as writing down something multiple times to “solidify the task” in the mind. She also identifies the most productive periods of her day and schedules tasks accordingly.

The commonly offered advice among ADHDers to “just start” the task works for her. This advice stems from helping ADHDers overcome the anxiety from feeling overwhelmed by the tasks on hand, which can feel difficult to accomplish due to our poor executive functioning, resulting in chronic procrastination.

“Once you start, you will have more incentive to keep going,” Sarah explained.

The trick is to be realistic about the level of task completion. Where neurotypicals might list a to-do item as “finish a report”, ADHDers benefit from breaking down major tasks into smaller, more achievable steps. This might look like opening the document, writing one paragraph, or even just copying and pasting information without organising it yet.

Being able to check off these mini tasks also gives our dopamine-deficient brains more dopamine, which can have a snowball effect and motivate us to complete more tasks.

Managing our workload this way also helps us with time management, which isn’t an ADHDer’s strength. On the other hand, Esther, who’s a teacher and entrepreneur, taps into her hyperfocus mode to plan her schedule.

“Scheduling makes or breaks my job. Without it, I cannot run my business or meet clients. I have discovered software that works for me and that sync to my calendar. Everything has to be on a calendar, otherwise it doesn’t exist,” she said, referring to the common ADHD symptom where things that are out of sight are out of mind.

“I pre-plan for stuff in hyperfocus mode. Whenever I am in the zone, I plan eight to 10 hours worth of stuff at one go because I know I will never have the discipline to plan again. These SOPs (standard operating procedures) I write for myself get used and updated as I go along, and help me on days where I just cannot do anything.”

Esther’s employer accommodates her by trusting that she will finish her work, and not giving her a specific deadline. They also don’t micromanage her.

“If I can finish my work in a shorter time, they’re okay with it and they let me do it in short bursts, as long as I get it to them within the week, for example. They know I work on different things simultaneously and don’t breathe down my neck every few moments,” she said.

“Also, they let me create ideas and design stuff. I don’t like being told step by step what to do, and my creativity shines when I am given a big idea and allowed the freedom to explore what it means.”

Unlike many who don’t share their ADHD, Esther openly embraces hers.

“I’m very upfront with my ADHD. If (employers) can’t handle it, too bad. It’s what makes the best parts of me,” she said.

It can be a long road to achieving such seemingly radical self-acceptance – not least because ADHDers tend to grow up feeling lost and lonely from intuitively knowing we’re “not normal” yet not being able to pinpoint why.

For many of us, our diagnosis is the turning point. It’s the switch that helps us shine light on our entire life. It’s the answer to the question many people have asked us, usually in exasperation: “Why are you like this?” It’s validation that we’re not insane, not abnormal, not "less than", not difficult. We’re just different.

Whether you’ve recently suspected you may have ADHD or just been diagnosed, welcome home.