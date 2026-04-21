Much harder for government to deliver prosperity and progress in challenging environment: SM Lee

CAPABLE CIVIL SERVICE

Singapore relies on its first-rate civil service to develop and implement sound and imaginative government policies, and deliver services to the public, said Mr Lee.

Officers who are part of the administrative service, or admin officers, need a broad appreciation of Singapore’s national circumstances, he added.

This includes the state of the world, how Singapore relates to the region and the global economy, and how external developments can affect the country.

Basic considerations like Singapore’s overall national goals and the government’s basic principles guide all policies and actions, said the senior minister.

“You have to understand what they are, why they matter and how to apply them,” he said.

Within their own domains and ministries, admin officers who join the service need to become familiar with and master this know-how to make intelligent contributions, said Mr Lee.

“I am not suggesting that we should treat current policies as immutable gospel truths to be enshrined and worshipped. Far from it,” he added.

Instead, officers must first master the policies, then constantly review and rethink them, update them as circumstances change and even break the mould “from time to time”.

Mr Lee stressed that good policies – those that work and are in the country’s interests – exist, and whether a particular policy is good for a country is “not a subjective matter of opinion”.

This can be established through careful studies and logical analysis, he said, adding that Singapore should get the most capable team to work on its problems and come up with the best policies possible.

While this is not a controversial idea in Singapore, the system has faltered in other countries, where governments have not delivered results and their people have lost trust in them, said Mr Lee.

People become disillusioned and feel betrayed, and support populist leaders in their frustration, he added.

These leaders exploit their anxieties, peddle simplistic slogans and work up their discontent to gain power, said Mr Lee.

“Unsurprisingly, this often makes things worse rather than better. And sadly, this seldom causes the public to realise their grievous mistake, and conclude that the way out is once again to support good leaders and sound policies to put things right.”

This has happened in quite a few Western countries, even some that were once seen as “paragons of democratic virtue and good government”, said Mr Lee.

“Singapore is not in that tragic situation and must never allow ourselves to get there,” he added.

Political leaders and civil servants see it as their job to come up with good policies and implement them well, while Singaporeans understand that there is a right approach towards problems and that “there is no free lunch”, said Mr Lee.

“Because of our track record, they generally trust the government to make the correct choices on their behalf, even if it means accepting difficult measures from time to time.”

IMPLEMENTING POLICIES

Good policies do not appear out of thin air, said the senior minister, highlighting the need for a high-quality public service to produce and implement them.

Ministers who are as familiar with the issues as permanent secretaries are equally important, he added.

Civil servants cannot get involved in party politics, but being apolitical does not mean being neutral about the direction of the country or substance of the policies they are in charge of, said Mr Lee.

“Your role is not simply to implement whatever policy your ministers decide upon,” he added.

“You must have a view, take a stand and make considered, sound recommendations to the political leadership.”

Whether economically sound policies can be adopted depends on whether such a rational approach to policymaking is politically feasible, said Mr Lee.

The government must be able to win political support for good policies, and voters must be willing to support leaders who advocate for and implement such policies, he added.

“Otherwise, even the most brilliant policy ideas remain just ideas and simply cannot be carried out.”

While Singapore has sustained a cycle of good politics enabling good government, this involves “getting a lot of difficult preconditions right”.

This includes upholding absolute integrity and incorruptibility in the government, ensuring that elected leaders are working for the people and not for themselves, adopting realistic salaries for public servants and political officeholders, and building a competent team of political leaders and civil servants, said Mr Lee.

“We cannot assume that all this will just continue happening on its own. We have to work very hard to keep it going.”

In his speech, Mr Lee also recognised the contributions of former head of civil service Leo Yip, and retiring permanent secretaries Ng Chee Khern and Pang Kin Keong.

Retiring after 43 years of service, Mr Yip is well-respected as a leader and mentor who cares deeply about the development of Singapore’s public service, he added.

As the first Permanent Secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government, Mr Ng started Singapore on its digital government journey, said Mr Lee, thanking him for his dedication after 41 years of service.

Mr Pang, who has served as Permanent Secretary for Law, Transport and Home Affairs, will be retiring in June after 35 years of service, said the Senior Minister.

“His grounded yet visionary leadership has transformed how we safeguard our national security and protect Singaporeans from harm.”