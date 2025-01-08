Police probing alleged assault by Admiralty Secondary School student that left classmate with head wound

SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after an Admiralty Secondary School student allegedly assaulted his classmate, leaving the victim with a head wound.

In response to CNA’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Jan 8) that it had received a call for assistance at 31 Woodlands Crescent at around 2pm on Tuesday.

This is the address for Admiralty Secondary School.

“A 12-year-old boy was assessed for injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force,” said the police.

“Another 12-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.”

CNA has reached out to Admiralty Secondary School for comment.

NEPHEW “BRUTALLY ASSAULTED”

A Facebook post about the incident was made late on Tuesday night by a person claiming to be the victim’s uncle.

“I am deeply disturbed and heartbroken by an incident that occurred to my nephew, a new student at Admiralty Secondary School,” read the post.

It described how the victim had been “brutally assaulted” by his classmate and had sustained a deep cut on the back of his head that required stitches.

According to the writer, the boy’s classmate repeatedly hit him on the head with a metal water bottle.

“As I type this message, the wound is still bleeding, adding to our distress and concern for his well-being,” read the post.

Photos of the wound and the victim in a wheelchair with his head bandaged were included in the post.

“We have filed a police report and demand that this case is not swept under the carpet,” read the post.

“This is not just about one child - it’s about ensuring the safety and accountability of a school that is supposed to protect and nurture its students.”

