Singapore

Police probing alleged assault by Admiralty Secondary School student that left classmate with head wound
Singapore

Police probing alleged assault by Admiralty Secondary School student that left classmate with head wound

A 12-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.

Police probing alleged assault by Admiralty Secondary School student that left classmate with head wound

The victim is said to be a 12-year-old male student at Admiralty Secondary School. (Image: Facebook/Complaint Singapore/Jeremy Goh, Google Maps)

Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
08 Jan 2025 06:40PM
SINGAPORE: Police investigations are ongoing after an Admiralty Secondary School student allegedly assaulted his classmate, leaving the victim with a head wound. 

In response to CNA’s queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Wednesday (Jan 8) that it had received a call for assistance at 31 Woodlands Crescent at around 2pm on Tuesday.

This is the address for Admiralty Secondary School.

“A 12-year-old boy was assessed for injuries by the Singapore Civil Defence Force,” said the police.

“Another 12-year-old boy is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt.” 

CNA has reached out to Admiralty Secondary School for comment.

NEPHEW “BRUTALLY ASSAULTED” 

A Facebook post about the incident was made late on Tuesday night by a person claiming to be the victim’s uncle. 

“I am deeply disturbed and heartbroken by an incident that occurred to my nephew, a new student at Admiralty Secondary School,” read the post. 

It described how the victim had been “brutally assaulted” by his classmate and had sustained a deep cut on the back of his head that required stitches. 

According to the writer, the boy’s classmate repeatedly hit him on the head with a metal water bottle. 

“As I type this message, the wound is still bleeding, adding to our distress and concern for his well-being,” read the post. 

Photos of the wound and the victim in a wheelchair with his head bandaged were included in the post. 

“We have filed a police report and demand that this case is not swept under the carpet,” read the post. 

“This is not just about one child - it’s about ensuring the safety and accountability of a school that is supposed to protect and nurture its students.” 
 

Source: CNA/rl(ac)

