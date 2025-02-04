MOE takes serious view of bullying or violence, but vigilantism can complicate situation: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Stressing that the Ministry of Education (MOE) takes a serious view of any act of bullying or violence, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Feb 4) warned against vigilantism from adults in such incidents.

He was responding to parliamentary questions about the two incidents at Admiralty Secondary School that made the news, following viral Facebook posts made by relatives of the students involved.

“No one should be bullied. No one wants to be bullied. And no one should bully,” said Mr Chan in parliament on Tuesday.

But the virality of social media posts has “heightened sensitivities” and “increased social media vigilante actions”, he added.

“These can normalise the extremes and hinder rehabilitative actions,” said Mr Chan.

The “unhelpful involvement” of even a small number of adults can complicate the situation and make guiding students more challenging, said the education minister.

When such incidents happen, some may react reflexively or emotionally. Members of the public who have “an incomplete view” also react and complicate an “already difficult situation”, he added.

“MOE is particularly concerned when adults take to social media or turn up in our schools to threaten our staff, demanding action on behalf of their children, or even threatening the other children. This is wrong,” said Mr Chan, adding that the ministry will not tolerate such actions.

While such incidents are few, they need a “disproportionate” amount of time and bandwidth to manage, and must not be allowed to grow, he added.