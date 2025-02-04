MOE takes serious view of bullying or violence, but vigilantism can complicate situation: Chan Chun Sing
“If we act like bullies, online or offline, they will too. Threatening, doxxing and being disrespectful to other children and teachers are not actions that make our children better,” said the education minister.
SINGAPORE: Stressing that the Ministry of Education (MOE) takes a serious view of any act of bullying or violence, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Feb 4) warned against vigilantism from adults in such incidents.
He was responding to parliamentary questions about the two incidents at Admiralty Secondary School that made the news, following viral Facebook posts made by relatives of the students involved.
“No one should be bullied. No one wants to be bullied. And no one should bully,” said Mr Chan in parliament on Tuesday.
But the virality of social media posts has “heightened sensitivities” and “increased social media vigilante actions”, he added.
“These can normalise the extremes and hinder rehabilitative actions,” said Mr Chan.
The “unhelpful involvement” of even a small number of adults can complicate the situation and make guiding students more challenging, said the education minister.
When such incidents happen, some may react reflexively or emotionally. Members of the public who have “an incomplete view” also react and complicate an “already difficult situation”, he added.
“MOE is particularly concerned when adults take to social media or turn up in our schools to threaten our staff, demanding action on behalf of their children, or even threatening the other children. This is wrong,” said Mr Chan, adding that the ministry will not tolerate such actions.
While such incidents are few, they need a “disproportionate” amount of time and bandwidth to manage, and must not be allowed to grow, he added.
JAN 7 INCIDENT
On Admiralty Secondary School, Mr Chan said there was an average of about two incidents of bullying per year per 1,000 students over the last five years, adding that this is “no higher” than the national average of such cases across secondary schools.
The police confirmed on Jan 8 that they were investigating after an Admiralty Secondary School student allegedly assaulted his classmate on Jan 7, leaving the victim with a head wound.
A man who claimed to be the victim’s uncle wrote on Facebook that his nephew had been “brutally assaulted” by his classmate and had sustained a deep cut on the back of his head that required stitches.
Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Mr Chan said preliminary investigations by MOE revealed that it was not an incident of bullying but rather an altercation between two Secondary 1 students between classes.
“This resulted in one student striking the other on the head with a plastic water bottle, giving rise to a cut on that student’s head,” he said, adding that the form teacher intervened immediately after witnessing the scene and separated the students.
The injured student received first aid for the cut on his head while school leaders called for an ambulance, said the Education Minister.
The school “acted appropriately” to support his well-being, and ensured that he received timely medical care. He has since returned to school, said Mr Chan.
The boy who allegedly struck his classmate has been suspended. He is also being counselled and will face more disciplinary actions when he returns to school, the minister said, adding that the school will also facilitate the restoration of relationships between the two students when they are both back.
“We understand the anxieties of parents whose children are or have been involved in fighting or bullying incidents, but please allow the school and the authorities to deal with the cases and carry out the necessary disciplinary and restorative actions professionally,” said Mr Chan.
“Without the full facts, let us not speculate, or jump in to complicate matters further.”
2023 INCIDENT
After the alleged assault incident came to light online, the mother of an Admiralty Secondary School student who took her own life in 2023 took to Facebook to speak out against bullying.
Addressing the incident on Tuesday, Mr Chan reiterated MOE’s condolences, and stressed that the causes and possible triggers for suicides are complex.
MOE typically does not disclose details of such incidents to the public out of respect for the family’s privacy, he added.
“However, this often leaves our school leaders and teachers vulnerable to misunderstanding, leading to online attacks and abuse of our teachers and staff while they continue to exercise restraint and sensitivity to the families,” said Mr Chan.
“Given that this particular student’s case has now been made known to the public, I would like to assure members of the house that the school had gone above and beyond in supporting this student when she was experiencing emotional challenges.”
When the school was informed that the student was “going through some friendship issues”, it took action to guide the affected students to resolve their differences and reconcile.
A team, comprising experienced school staff and the school counsellor, counselled her and facilitated restorative conversations among the schoolmates, said the education minister.
After the incident, the student experienced other challenges and the school continued to provide support and intervention over several months, said Mr Chan, adding that the school also worked with and supported the student’s family.
“The one-sided allegations lobbed at Admiralty Secondary do not reflect the full picture. They do not do justice to the efforts that the school had made to help the student and her family in time of need,” he added.
“The outcome was not something any one of us wished to see happen. But the intent and efforts of the school to help the child and the family, seeking to partner the family, should not be doubted.”
While a small number of parents may think the schools have not done enough to address their grievances, they should be confident that teachers are taking care of the interests of all the children impartially, said Mr Chan.
“It is useful to remember that it is one thing for children to fight and quarrel. It is quite another for adults to jump in, take sides, aggravate the quarrel and detract us from guiding our children towards reconciliation and rehabilitation,” he added.
In the recent incidents, school leaders were flamed online, the school was unfairly represented and the efforts to support all affected students were left unacknowledged and unappreciated, said the education minister.
Parents are their children’s role models, he added.
“If we act like bullies, online or offline, they will too. Threatening, doxxing and being disrespectful to other children and teachers are not actions that make our children better.”
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.