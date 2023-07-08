Law Society president Adrian Tan dies aged 57

SINGAPORE: Law Society president, Adrian Tan, died on Saturday (Jul 8), after battling cancer for more than a year.
Mr Tan leaves behind his wife. He was 57.
A partner at TSMP Law Corporation, Mr Tan was diagnosed with cancer in March last year and went public a few months later about his condition in a post on the professional networking site LinkedIn.
Announcing his death in a statement on Saturday evening, the Law Society said Mr Tan had "exemplified extraordinary courage" throughout his battle with cancer.
"Despite the immense challenges he faced, he continued to carry out his duties with resolve and cheerfulness, and never failed to grace us with his trademark humour," it added.
"Today, we not only mourn the loss of a distinguished leader but also grieve for a cherished friend and trusted comrade."
The Law Society represents lawyers and maintains standards of the profession in Singapore.
In his July 2022 post on LinkedIn, Mr Tan described how he began to feel ill a month before his diagnosis but had brushed it off. It was only when he "felt so bad" that he saw a doctor and was then diagnosed with cancer.
Following his diagnosis, Mr Tan was put on an aggressive treatment regime, which involved chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.
He said there was no question of him stopping work.
"When the clock runs out, and the game ends, I want to feel that, win or lose, I gave my best, and that I am standing on the field with my friends and comrades," he wrote.
Why I didn't stop working after my cancer diagnosis: Law Society President Adrian Tan
Mr Tan, who began his tenure as the Law Society president on Jan 1, 2022, had been a vocal presence on social media on a range of subjects, from the legal industry to social issues.
He said he had hoped to raise the morale of lawyers and stem the “great resignation” in the industry.
In April last year, Mr Tan defended the legal profession after it was criticised over a case involving trainee lawyers who cheated in the Bar exams, calling the comments “misguided”.
Mr Tan, a lawyer for more than 30 years, was also well-known for writing The Teenage Textbook and The Teenage Workbook in the late 1980s, two bestsellers that were later adapted into a play, movie and television series.
"AN INDESCRIBABLE VOID"
The Law Society extended its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. "Adrian's absence leaves an indescribable void that cannot be filled. His memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts," its statement read.
Describing him as "a wonderful colleague, a nurturing mentor and a loyal friend", TSMP said Mr Tan had left an "indelible mark on all those who had the honour of working with him".
"Adrian's passing is a tremendous loss to the legal and wider community and to anyone who had the privilege of knowing him," said Mrs Stefanie Yuen Thio, TSMP joint managing partner.
"The legacy that he leaves behind is a testament to his unwavering dedication to the legal profession and his tireless commitment to promoting justice and fairness for all."