Jail and caning for AETOS auxiliary officer who robbed moneylender while armed, copying StanChart case

SINGAPORE: Facing mounting debts from loan sharks, an AETOS auxiliary officer decided to replicate the Standard Chartered robbery and took his revolver with him to rob a licensed moneylender of about S$24,800.

Mahadi Muhamad Mukhtar, 39, was sentenced to 16 years and six months' jail as well as 18 strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Sep 13). He pleaded guilty to three charges of robbery, unlawfully carrying a revolver and unlawful possession of ammunition. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that Mahadi was employed at AETOS holdings as an auxiliary police officer. He began borrowing money from unlicensed moneylenders in February 2021 to pay off his bank loan.

His debts accumulated with six unlicensed moneylenders, and he began borrowing from his friends and taking bank loans. Eventually, he decided to commit robbery to solve his financial problems, the court heard.

He began researching robberies on the Internet. At first, he thought of robbing a jewellery shop, but thought it would be difficult to sell the jewellery.

He decided to rob a licensed moneylender and settled on OT Credit, as it was staffed by women, was not usually crowded and had previously been robbed.

On Apr 12 last year, he went to OT Credit at Block 135, Jurong Gateway Road to ensure it was open for business. He saw that it was, and that two female employees were on duty.

After this, he went to AETOS complex to cover a colleague's shift. Later that afternoon, he loaded five rounds of ammunition into his M85 Taurus revolver and placed it in his sling bag.

He changed out of his AETOS shirt into a dark blue polo to avoid being identified before taking a Grab ride to JCube shopping centre with the loaded revolver in his bag.

Mahadi went to OT Credit and saw only one female employee and one customer in the store. He thought about how he would demand the money and decided to copy the approach in the Standard Chartered robbery by writing his demands on a note.

In the 2016 Standard Chartered robbery, Canadian James Roach handed a note to a bank teller and placed his hand in a sling bag on the counter, pretending it was a gun.

The note by Roach said: "This is a robbery. I have a gun in my bag." The bank teller handed Roach about S$30,000 and he fled the country with it. He was taken back to Singapore and sentenced to five years' jail and six strokes of the cane last year.