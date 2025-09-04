Singapore government pledges US$50,000 for Afghan quake victims

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government on Thursday (Sep 4) pledged US$50,000 (S$64,000) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) fundraising efforts for the humanitarian crisis resulting from the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

"Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

SRC on Thursday also committed S$50,000 to support humanitarian aid and launched a public fundraising appeal to help affected communities.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the disaster. The devastation is immense, with lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities in desperate need of immediate relief," said Benjamin William, secretary general and CEO of SRC.

The shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday.

At least 1,469 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured, said the Taliban authorities on Thursday, making the earthquake one of the deadliest in decades to hit the country.

Most of the casualties are in Kunar province, with a dozen dead and hundreds hurt in nearby Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

SRC's Mr William added that the organisation will work closely with its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners to bring aid to where it is most needed.

"Priority needs include search and rescue support, emergency healthcare and medical supplies, food, clean water, and restoring road access to reach isolated communities," said SRC.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) is focusing on emergency shelter assistance as an immediate priority, and is providing immediate aid and conducting needs assessments on the ground. Mobile health teams and ambulances are being redirected to the affected areas.

Relief items like blankets, tents, tarpaulins, water containers, food and water are being dispatched to the affected communities, said SRC. The ARCS has also established temporary camps for displaced families.