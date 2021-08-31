'Everything is messed up': People in Singapore with ties to Afghanistan worry about country’s future

Mr Ahmadzai said he has friends who have been evacuated to Germany and Canada after working with authorities from these countries.

His friend working at the bank had considered heading to Pakistan via the land border, but decided against it, fearing the risky journey and for the safety of his three young children.

Likewise, Mr Hakim shared that one of his friends decided to remain in Kabul with his family.

After the Taliban took over, his family stayed at home, frightened. But after a few days, his friend decided to go to the city to buy food for his family.

“He saw the armed Taliban across the city, and he was fearful just walking past them,” Mr Hakim said.

After getting home that evening, the friend told Mr Hakim over the phone that the armed Taliban members did not seem to be harassing anybody.

“That’s not true for everybody though, there are isolated accounts of people who are being harassed,” Mr Hakim said.

When asked why his friend wanted to stay in Kabul when so many others had chosen to leave, Mr Hakim said the reasons were “very complex”.

Some of the older generations of Afghans feel the country is their home, he said, and are reluctant to leave behind emotional and social ties for an unfamiliar place. Then there is the issue of money and the risks involved with seeking refuge elsewhere.

Some Afghans could also decide to stay if they find a place within Afghanistan that is “relatively safer” and can provide self-sustenance, like in the mountains, he added.

While the friend who remained in Kabul told Mr Hakim he was feeling okay, he admitted that as a family they were not coping very well psychologically.

“A few of them are really reaching out to me, they just want to talk because they feel paralysed with fear, uncertainty about what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Mr Hakim said.

“This Afghan friend of mine feels that way as well. All his hopes for education are gone,” he said, adding that his female Afghan friends feel the same way.

CONCERN FOR FRIENDS, FAMILY

Mr Hakim said he checks in with his Afghan friends every day, adding that they are like family now. He simply listens over the phone and lets them cry if they need to, adding that they have experienced trauma all their lives, and “now very intensely on a daily basis”.

“Mainly I see my role in the privileged space that I am in Singapore to be the one who is supporting them, both emotional and human support-wise, and also to think along with them on what’s the safest options,” he said.

“We have to support one another through all that on a daily basis now, and then try to get organised to support with food and water as much as possible.”