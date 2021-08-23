Singapore offers to help US evacuate refugees from Afghanistan using RSAF tanker-transport plane

SINGAPORE: Singapore has offered to help the United States evacuate refugees from Afghanistan using the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) plane, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Aug 23).

The RSAF MRTT can carry up to 266 passengers or 37,000kg of cargo, and can be used to evacuate sick or injured personnel.

“I mentioned to Vice President (Harris) that we knew that the US was conducting an evacuation operation of refugees from Afghanistan, and Singapore would like to offer to the US the use of (RSAF's MRTT) aircraft in order to help with the airlift,” said Mr Lee.

His comments came during a joint press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Singapore for an official three-day visit to reaffirm the US' commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

The countries have also agreed to deepen collaboration in multiple areas, including cybersecurity, defence and the climate crisis.

Ms Harris thanked Mr Lee for the "very generous offer" regarding Afghanistan, saying that she looked forward to following up on that discussion.

US President Joe Biden said in a White House briefing on Sunday that the US has an unwavering commitment to getting its citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.

The US is moving out thousands of people each day, Mr Biden said, adding that he hoped not to have to extend the Aug 31 deadline for evacuations.

This comes after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week and beat back thousands desperate to flee the country, as the US and its allies withdrew troops after 20 years there.

The US has also sought the help of six commercial airlines to transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan, Reuters reported. Mr Biden said people were being assisted by more than two dozen countries in four continents.