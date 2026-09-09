AGC to appeal against reduced charge, sentence for man who assaulted Grab driver

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) said on Wednesday (Sep 9) it will be appealing against decisions by the State Courts in the case of a man who assaulted a private-hire driver, including the amendment of the charge and the sentence imposed.

The 66-year-old Grab driver died a year after the assault from heart disease and large bowel obstruction.

Oruche Morgan Fidelis, a 23-year-old British citizen and Singapore permanent resident, was sentenced on Monday to a five-day short detention order (SDO) and 100 hours of community service.

Offenders sentenced to SDO do not have a criminal record after their release.

Oruche had earlier claimed trial to the original charge of voluntarily causing hurt, which resulted in grievous hurt.

Following the trial, District Judge John Ng amended the charge to assault and convicted Oruche on the lowered charge.

The penalties for voluntarily causing hurt which turns out to be grievous are a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

The penalties for assault are a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

Oruche had drunk alcohol on Jun 12, 2024 before booking a Grab ride. He was picked up by the victim, 66-year-old Low Ek Yong.

When they arrived at the destination, Mr Low tried to wake Oruche, who grew angry and pushed him.

Mr Low suffered a fractured skull and a brain injury, although it could not be determined how exactly he sustained them. Mr Low died a year later from heart disease and large bowel obstruction.

AGC on Wednesday called Oruche's sentence "manifestly inadequate", saying that it has filed two notices of appeal to the High Court.

Oruche was defended by lawyers from Withers KhattarWong led by Mr Shashi Nathan.

The appeals will be heard at a later date.