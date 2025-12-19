AGC issues warning letters to Pritam Singh, Mediacorp for contempt of court over interview comments

SINGAPORE: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Friday (Dec 19) issued warning letters to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and Mediacorp for contempt of court over comments he made in a CNA interview.

“Having considered all the circumstances of the case, including the apologies, the Attorney-General has decided to issue Mr Singh and Mediacorp with warnings,” AGC said in a statement.

It noted that both the Workers’ Party chief and Mediacorp had published an apology on Dec 13.

Mediacorp, the parent company of CNA, had also taken down the interview from its platforms on Dec 12.

Mr Singh made the comments on CNA's programme The Assembly, where he responded to a question on how he felt about being called a liar.

The episode was recorded in July. It aired on Nov 5, a day after the High Court heard Mr Singh’s appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee, with judgment reserved.

Mr Singh also posted about the Interview on Facebook on Nov 6 and Nov 8.

The court dismissed his appeal on Dec 4.