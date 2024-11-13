No further action against AGC, prison officers involved in unlawful disclosure of inmates' letters

SINGAPORE: Officers from the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), who were recently found by the court to have acted unlawfully by disclosing and requesting inmates’ letters, have been reminded of their obligations and no further action will be taken against them.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary answer on Wednesday (Nov 13) that there was "no basis" for further action, and the officers involved were "acting in good faith".

Since May 2020, SPS and AGC have also instituted a policy that a prisoner’s correspondence will not be sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs or SPS to the AGC, unless with the prisoner’s consent or a court order.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Law Minister, was replying to Member of Parliament Jamus Lim's (WP-Sengkang) questions, which included how prisoners' correspondence will be handled in future, and the action being taken against those responsible for the breaches.

THE CASE

Last month, the Court of Appeal found that SPS and AGC had breached prisoners' confidentiality by disclosing and retaining their letters.

Thirteen former and current prisoners on death row had filed a civil case against the Attorney-General (AG) over the forwarding of personal letters, including letters to family, their lawyers and the president.

The basis of the complaint was that SPS and AGC had breached their right to confidentiality and that they were entitled to damages. They also sought the court to declare that the AG had acted unlawfully and beyond its legal powers.

A lower court in July 2022 dismissed most of their claims, but granted “nominal damages” of S$10 (US$7.50) to three prisoners for breach of confidentiality.

The Court of Appeal eventually ruled it was unlawful for SPS to have passed copies of the prisoners’ correspondence to the AGC, and also unlawful for AGC to receive or ask for the same.

It also found that the AG had breached 11 prisoners' confidentiality. However, it rejected the prisoners' claim for damages, adding that there were no local decisions awarding punitive damages for a breach of confidence.

The apex court also ruled that the lower court “did not err” in ordering the S$10 nominal damages for three prisoners and that no declaration of infringement of copyright needed to be granted.