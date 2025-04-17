Ageing population drives demand for wellness services in Singapore

SINGAPORE: With around one in four Singaporeans expected to be aged 65 and above by 2030, there is increasing demand for wellness services and offerings.

Developers and investors are seeking to capitalise on the growing market by expanding their real estate portfolios and building such facilities.

Singapore-listed global real asset manager CapitaLand Investment, for instance, set up a fund in 2023 that focused on investing in healthcare, medical and wellness locally and in Southeast Asia.

Last year, the fund acquired a 50 per cent stake in Lyf Bugis, a hotel offering a suite of health and wellness programmes including nutrition, sleep and aromatherapy.

The hotel’s workshops also feature traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practices such as ‘gua sha’, which uses a stone tool to sculpt the face and neck.

More recently, the fund invested S$190 million (US$145 million) in an orthopedic hospital and two wellness resorts in Bangkok.