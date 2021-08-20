28-year-old man arrested for alleged aggravated rape of 52-year-old woman

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the aggravated rape of a 52-year-old woman, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday (Aug 20).

Police were alerted to a case of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in a building in Toa Payoh at about 9.30pm on Thursday, said SPF.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident, and the man fled the scene thereafter, said police.

Officers traced the man's escape route and identified him with the help of police cameras and CCTV footage. They arrested him at a residence in Ang Mo Kio less than 10 hours after the report was made, said SPF.

The man will be charged on Saturday with aggravated rape under Section 375(1A)(a) punishable under Section 375(3)(a)(i) of the Penal Code, which covers voluntarily causing hurt to a person.

A court order will be sought to remand the man for further investigations, added police.

Aggravated rape carries a sentence of between eight and 20 years' jail and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hee commended officers for the "swift arrest" of the suspect.

"The police take a serious view of sexual crimes and will spare no effort to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly to face the full brunt of the law," he said.