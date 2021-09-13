Government to improve processes, officers’ capabilities to address lapses flagged by AGO: Indranee

SINGAPORE: To better address lapses and irregularities flagged by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO), the Government will improve its processes by rolling out more central IT infrastructure and common services, said Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on Monday (Sep 13).

This aims to mitigate the risks associated with IT and digitalisation, by facilitating regular reviews at the “whole-of-government” level, she said in Parliament.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG), for one, is implementing central tools to automate the review of privileged users’ activities by public agencies. This will be implemented for about 800 high-priority systems by the end of next year, and all applicable systems by December 2023.

Central tools to automate the management of user accounts will also be rolled out by SNDGG for all applicable systems by December 2023.

Ms Indranee noted that agencies regularly review and strengthen their own processes and systems. For instance, the Accountant-General’s Department has taken steps to enhance IT security and will be adopting central tools to automate the review of activities among privileged users.

The Government will also strengthen the capabilities of its officers, she told the House.

These efforts include having the Finance and Procurement Academy, set up by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Civil Service College, to train public officers. Those involved in finance, procurement and contract management will receive refreshers and updates on policies and practices.

“We will step up our efforts as the recent audit findings pertain to more complex types of procurement and contract management, particularly in the areas of IT and development projects,” Ms Indranee said.

Agencies have also stepped up the training of officers involved in IT roles to strengthen IT governance and security processes, on top of active engagements on audit findings, as well as learning points and ways to prevent lapses.