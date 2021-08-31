Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant, Asia Piling to be charged for gathering of 65 people

SINGAPORE: Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant will be charged on Wednesday (Sep 1) for allowing a group of 65 people to gather at its premises for a company dinner.

The firm which organised the dinner, Asia Piling, will also be charged on the same day, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a media statement on Tuesday.

The dinner was held on Feb 6 at the restaurant's branch at The Grandstand on 200 Turf Club Road.

Asia Piling will be charged for "organising a gathering involving 65 persons for a purpose that is substantially recreational or personal in character", said SLA.

"The Government takes a serious view of such violations," added the authority.

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, and/or jail of up to six months.

Subsequent offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, jail of up to 12 months, or both.