Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant, Asia Piling to be charged for gathering of 65 people

Singapore

Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant at The Grandstand (Turf City). (Photo: Facebook/Ah Yat Seafood)

31 Aug 2021 02:47PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 02:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Ah Yat Abalone Forum Restaurant will be charged on Wednesday (Sep 1) for allowing a group of 65 people to gather at its premises for a company dinner. 

The firm which organised the dinner, Asia Piling, will also be charged on the same day, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a media statement on Tuesday. 

The dinner was held on Feb 6 at the restaurant's branch at The Grandstand on 200 Turf Club Road. 

Asia Piling will be charged for "organising a gathering involving 65 persons for a purpose that is substantially recreational or personal in character", said SLA.

"The Government takes a serious view of such violations," added the authority. 

Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, and/or jail of up to six months.

Subsequent offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000, jail of up to 12 months, or both.

Source: CNA/ad(gr)

