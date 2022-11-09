AHTC case: Court of Appeal finds 'gross negligence' in 'woefully inadequate' payments process

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) leaders embroiled in the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) civil suit may be liable for damages, after the Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Nov 9) found "gross negligence" in a payment process by the town council to its managing agent.

In a 285-page judgment, the five-judge panel cleared the eight appellants of some liability, but maintained that there was negligence in the way payments were made to managing agent FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) and its service provider FM Solutions & Integrated Services (FMSI).

Among the findings of the court was that there was no actual verification of whether work was done by managing agent FMSS, even at a late stage of the payment process.

WP chief Pritam Singh, Aljunied MP Sylvia Lim, and former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang testified that their roles were more to ensure that cheque payments tallied with the invoices they were presented with.

There appeared to be no actual certification or verification of work being done by FMSS, the court found. The various steps of the payment approval process simply involved tallying numbers to ensure that the figures were consistent.

The apex court agreed with the trial judge's finding that the channels for residents to raise feedback and complaints provided only a general means for AHTC to monitor FMSS' general work performance, and did not verify that work was done in relation to each particular cheque.

"We are unable to see how such conduct which we consider amounted to gross negligence can be said to have been done in good faith," said the court.

It added that the importance of ensuring that the disbursement of public money is subject to oversight cannot be denied.

"Having sought to devise a system for monitoring the payments to FMSS in view of the clear conflict of interest that permeated the payments process, it simply cannot be said that the standing instruction, or even the general avenues for feedback that did not bear any direct nexus with each work as certified on a particular cheque, were adequate safeguards," said the court.



The judges said this was "not mere negligence". The conflict was apparent, with the risk of overpayment or improper payments to FMSS "clearly present" in the town councillors' minds.

The court said that the payments process was "woefully inadequate", with AHTC simply not having adequate protocols or processes in place to assess independently and objectively the service levels of the work done by FMSS and FMSI.

“Accordingly, the extent of this risk cannot be overstated. Yet, this state of affairs was allowed to persist for at least three years - from July 2011 to July 2014 - and in that period of time, AHTC disbursed over S$23 million under the contracts," said the court.

"The character of such neglect, in sum, was at least potentially grave."

