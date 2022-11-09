WP leaders, AHTC members mostly acted in good faith but negligent in some areas: Court of Appeal

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Nov 9) allowed part of the appeals brought about by the Workers' Party (WP) leaders and related parties in the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) case.

In a reversal of the High Court's judgment, the apex court found that the members and senior employees of AHTC do not owe the town council fiduciary or equitable duties.

The bulk of the accusations levelled at the WP Members of Parliament and AHTC councillors had rested on this purported breach of fiduciary or equitable duties.

However, the court found that the members and senior employees are liable to AHTC for "gross negligence" in certain respects relating to the payments process.

WP chief Pritam Singh, Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim and former WP secretary-general Low Thia Khiang had been found liable in October 2019 for breaching different types of duties in the handling of about S$33 million in town council funds.

Other appellants in the suits are then-AHTC councillors Chua Zhi Hon and Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, along with managing agent FMSS and its director Ms How, who also acts in the capacity of her late husband Danny Loh.

An independent panel appointed by AHTC launched the suit against the WP leaders and AHTC councillors, who were tried in 2018 for breaching duties owed to AHTC and Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) between 2011 and 2015.

All eight parties appealed against the high court's finding that they were liable for various breaches.

The appeals were heard by a five-judge panel comprising the Chief Justice and Justices Andrew Phang, Judith Prakah, Tay Yong Kwang and Woo Bih Li.

The WP Members of Parliament and AHTC councillors had been accused of breaching their fiduciary duties in the appointment of town council managing agent FM Solutions & Services (FMSS). FMSS was led by Ms How, WP stalwart Low Thia Khiang's long-time colleague from Hougang Town Council.

As a result of this appointment, they allegedly allowed "improper" payments of more than S$33 million to FMSS, its service provider FM Solutions & Integrated Services (FMSI) and third parties.

THE FIDUCIARY ISSUE

A fiduciary is a person who acts for or on behalf of another, in a legal or practical relationship of trust, such as one between a trustee or beneficiary.

In its decision released on Wednesday, the court found that there were a number of reasons why fiduciary duties should not be imposed on the town councillors and employees.

These include the fact that the relationship between a town council and its members and employees does not bear the characteristics of a fiduciary relationship.

"The key fact militating against the imposition of fiduciary duties in this case is the fact that the town councillors and the employees were executing statutory duties under public law," said the Chief Justice.

He said it was "both unprincipled and inappropriate to 'convert' these statutory duties existing under public law into fiduciary duties existing under private law".

The court disagreed with the plaintiffs that it was necessary to impose fiduciary duties on the town councillors and employees as there would be no mechanisms to enforce the duties of a town council.

The court pointed to a key provision in the Town Councils Act, which mandates that a town council must comply with all obligations under the act.