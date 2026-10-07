Singapore government running trials to understand how to implement AI agents responsibly: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government is running trials and experiments to understand what it takes to implement agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems responsibly, said Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How on Wednesday (Oct 7).

In response to parliamentary questions about the safety requirements for AI models, he said the government is reviewing and strengthening its frameworks and systems to account for the increasingly autonomous agentic AI systems, while monitoring global developments in the emerging sector.

“We are developing capabilities to go beyond existing frameworks and approaches. We are running trials, experiments to stay abreast of the evolving technology and to understand what it takes to implement agentic systems responsibly,” said Mr Tan in response to a question from MP Charlene Chen (PAP-Tampines).

Mr Tan said that many government agencies, such as the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), are doing so with the right safeguards and responsibly.

“I encourage all private sector organisations, even those who are not running critical information infrastructure or essential digital services, to also take appropriate care and responsibility when deploying AI agents or systems within their operations,” he added.