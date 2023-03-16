AI art and copyright: Does the law need to cover more?

SINGAPORE: Imagine Monet in the modern world – using artificial intelligence (AI), he’s created thousands more of his famous water lilies paintings. But who owns them – Monet or the AI?

The question about copyright and AI artwork has hit headlines recently. Last week, Japan’s first fully AI-drawn manga hit the shelves.

The author of the 100-page sci-fi manga, who admitted he has “absolutely zero” drawing talent, took just six weeks to finish the book.

He entered text prompts – such as “pink hair” and “Asian boy” – in the programme to conjure images of the protagonist.

Last month, the US Copyright Office ruled that images in the graphic novel Zarya of the Dawn – which was created using the AI system Midjourney – should not have been granted copyright.

The decision was one of the first by a US court about copyright protection for works created by AI.

In Singapore, the law holds no mention of whether AI-generated works have copyright. CNA looks at how artists are using AI to create new pieces and the concerns around protecting their work.

AI ART

With AI becoming increasingly mainstream, local artists are experimenting with its uses.

Ms Wyn-Lyn Tan, a visual artist who currently has an exhibition along the Esplanade Tunnel, uses AI as a tool to develop her artistic practice.