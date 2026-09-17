Companies should be more transparent with workers about AI plans: Jasmin Lau

SINGAPORE: Companies should be more transparent with employees about how artificial intelligence could affect jobs, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau said on Thursday (Sep 17).

Speaking at the launch of SG AI Exchange, Ms Lau, who is also acting manpower minister, urged employers not to take "a quiet workforce for an agreeable workforce".

"The fact that they are quiet and not pushing back yet doesn't always mean that they are happy with where things are going," she said.

"They want to know what their business leaders are really thinking, whether you are already planning retrenchments and slowdown in hiring."

Ms Lau urged companies to "be a lot more transparent" with their workforce. Where automation is planned, employers should tell employees what could happen and what retraining may be required.

Firms should also be open when a weaker business outlook is behind changes to their workforce, as employees may mistakenly link such transformation with AI.

"We think that a lot more communication and transparency will help keep our workers and our companies together, and we hope that you play a part in it," Ms Lau said.