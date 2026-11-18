MANILA: Singapore can facilitate United States checks on firms and the deployment of advanced chips brought into the country if Washington has concerns, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Speaking to Singapore media after the ASEAN-US Special Summit, which capped his trip to the Philippines, Mr Wong reiterated that Singapore is studying the impact of new US measures tightening export controls on the chips.

A high volume of chips is recorded as sales to Singapore, but a large portion never enters the country, he said.

"A lot of that is transshipped through Singapore, or moved directly to other countries but registered in Singapore. Only a small volume of those chips directly comes into Singapore," said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.

"So the new measures that America has put in place, there will be some impact (on transshipment volumes). But I think we can manage that impact."

Singapore authorities track how firms and data centres deploy chips and know their exact uses, he said.

“As we have also highlighted, we are not here to implement or enforce the export controls of other countries, but we want to make sure that businesses operating in Singapore comply with the rule of law, and also comply with the export controls that other countries may have imposed,” he said.

Firms that use Singapore to circumvent such controls or infringe Singapore laws will face “clear and firm action”, he said, to uphold the rule of law and the country’s reputation as a trusted business hub.

Earlier at the summit, Mr Wong sat next to US President Donald Trump, with whom he said he had “a good conversation”.

He affirmed Mr Trump’s personal commitment to engaging ASEAN and attending its meetings, and said America has “enduring and significant” security and economic interests in the region.