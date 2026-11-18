Singapore prepared to facilitate US checks on how advanced chips are deployed: PM Wong
Mr Wong says most chips recorded as sales to Singapore are transshipped, and that any impact from tighter rules can be managed.
MANILA: Singapore can facilitate United States checks on firms and the deployment of advanced chips brought into the country if Washington has concerns, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 17).
Speaking to Singapore media after the ASEAN-US Special Summit, which capped his trip to the Philippines, Mr Wong reiterated that Singapore is studying the impact of new US measures tightening export controls on the chips.
A high volume of chips is recorded as sales to Singapore, but a large portion never enters the country, he said.
"A lot of that is transshipped through Singapore, or moved directly to other countries but registered in Singapore. Only a small volume of those chips directly comes into Singapore," said Mr Wong, who is also finance minister.
"So the new measures that America has put in place, there will be some impact (on transshipment volumes). But I think we can manage that impact."
Singapore authorities track how firms and data centres deploy chips and know their exact uses, he said.
“As we have also highlighted, we are not here to implement or enforce the export controls of other countries, but we want to make sure that businesses operating in Singapore comply with the rule of law, and also comply with the export controls that other countries may have imposed,” he said.
Firms that use Singapore to circumvent such controls or infringe Singapore laws will face “clear and firm action”, he said, to uphold the rule of law and the country’s reputation as a trusted business hub.
Earlier at the summit, Mr Wong sat next to US President Donald Trump, with whom he said he had “a good conversation”.
He affirmed Mr Trump’s personal commitment to engaging ASEAN and attending its meetings, and said America has “enduring and significant” security and economic interests in the region.
Mr Wong also spoke of a “good meeting” with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Manila summits.
Topics discussed included how both sides can tackle transboundary haze, he said. He called the discussion “candid and constructive”, adding that the two leaders have stayed in touch since his visit to Jakarta in July.
“I told him that I want Indonesia to succeed because Indonesia is a close and important partner to Singapore, and we have important and very substantive collaboration across a wide range of different areas,” said Mr Wong.
He looks forward to working closely with Mr Prabowo so that both countries can “pursue win-win partnerships and collaborations in many different areas”.
AI COLLABORATION WITH CHINA
Mr Wong also said ASEAN agrees with China’s proposal to make 2027 the Year of ASEAN-China AI Cooperation, and both sides will engage on concrete applications and projects.
“China is a leader in AI applications, and across ASEAN countries there is tremendous interest to harness AI more effectively to transform and uplift our economies. So I'm sure we will be able to identify concrete projects to do,” he said.
He cited autonomous vehicles, industrial AI and advanced manufacturing as possible areas, though “these are still very early days”.
“We will have to have that conversation between ASEAN and China, and certainly when we design and implement these projects, we will have to make sure that we take into account cybersecurity, data privacy, all these legitimate concerns, and we have to make sure that the projects ultimately benefit our businesses and our workers,” said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong also touched on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement signed by ASEAN member states last week.
The agreement is the first regional pact of its kind, setting common rules for digital trade, cross-border data flows and online payments among ASEAN member states.
As the next ASEAN chair, Singapore wants businesses to make good use of it, Mr Wong said.
Smaller firms may be concerned about greater competition with lower barriers under the new agreement, he acknowledged. But an ASEAN Business Advisory Council survey showed many such businesses, including in Singapore, do not want more protection, he said.
“They are not asking for more protection from their governments, but they are asking for governments to help them make good use of the opportunities that arise from agreements like DEFA, and so that’s what we want to do,” said Mr Wong.
The government will help small- and medium-sized firms transform their operations and use digital and AI tools to compete, he said.
WHY ASEAN MATTERS
Mr Wong said he understands why some people see ASEAN as abstract and distant.
“But in fact, ASEAN matters to every Singaporean, because a peaceful and stable ASEAN means a safer environment for all of us in Singapore. A more integrated ASEAN means more opportunities for our businesses and more opportunities for our people,” he said.
At the 49th ASEAN Summit’s closing ceremony earlier in the evening, Mr Wong received the ceremonial gavel marking the handover of the bloc’s leadership and laid out Singapore’s 2027 chairmanship theme and priorities.
The chairmanship rotates, and “you can’t do everything in one year”, Mr Wong told reporters. Agendas must carry over from one chair to the next, he said. Thailand takes the helm in 2028.
“Being an ASEAN chair is not just organising meetings and having summit after summit. It's exercising leadership to ensure that we can continue advancing the agenda of ASEAN in terms of making ASEAN more integrated, stronger and more united,” he said.
While the government will do its work, Singaporeans can play a part too, he said. Businesses, educational institutions and young people can forge closer people-to-people exchanges and raise awareness of the bloc’s importance.