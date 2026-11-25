SINGAPORE: An image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir, generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and sent by a contractor with national water agency PUB to a colleague, triggered search operations and the suspension of water activities for an animal that did not exist.

Ye Lin, a 30-year-old from Myanmar, pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting an image he knew to be false. A second charge of obstructing justice by deleting AI-generated images will be considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Ye Lin was at Pandan Reservoir with a colleague on Aug 20. He was working in Singapore on a work permit at the time.

Closed-circuit television footage showed him standing next to the water when his colleague walked over to him.

Ye Lin took a photo of the water and said that he had seen a crocodile in the water, although there was none.

He ran the photo through Gemini, a generative AI tool, and used it to insert a crocodile into the image.

Then, he showed his colleague the modified photo of the crocodile in the water.

Later, Ye Lin and his other co-workers told a supervisor that they had seen a crocodile.

The supervisor was shocked and asked for the photo.

Ye Lin sent it to another colleague, who forwarded it to the supervisor. The supervisor immediately forwarded the modified image to a WhatsApp chat group with PUB officers.

Ye Lin's supervisor later said that he did so because the photograph looked real, and it was very dangerous for the public to be around the waters if there really was a crocodile.

AFTERMATH

PUB deployed an officer to check if there had indeed been a crocodile sighting and informed the National Parks Board (NParks), which contracted a specialist to track the creature.

The Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were also told to suspend all water activities at the reservoir.

CNA also went to Pandan Reservoir to investigate the claim, speaking to residents and workers in the area and cycling around the perimeter of the water body to conduct a visual check. No crocodile was spotted.

Despite the searches, PUB and NParks could not find any trace of a crocodile.

Checks were made with Ye Lin's colleague, who said that he did not see the crocodile himself.

A check of Ye Lin's phone uncovered screenshots in the Gemini chat, showing that he had used the tool to fabricate the photo.

When confronted, he admitted that there was no crocodile and that he had used AI to generate the picture.

A representative from PUB filed a police report, stating that a PUB contractor had given false information about a crocodile sighting.

Ye Lin deleted the AI images and history records from the Gemini application on his phone.

After he was arrested, he maintained at first that he had seen a real crocodile. He later said that he had generated the image for his own amusement and did not know that it would cause so much trouble.

"ABUSED AI FOR NO GOOD REASON"

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mavis Ng said that several news agencies reached out to enquire about the crocodile.

She sought six to seven weeks' jail, saying that Ye Lin had abused AI for no good reason except for his own amusement.

In doing so, he caused significant public alarm and led government agencies to expend resources.

Owing to his job, he would have "reasonably appreciated" that the picture would have been sent at least to PUB.

Ye Lin was not represented by a lawyer and repeatedly confirmed that he was not seeking legal representation.

CNA has reached out to PUB to ask whether Ye Lin is still employed by its contractor.

He said through an interpreter that he truly regretted his actions and had not realised the impact they could have on government agencies and the public, including during the investigations.

Ye Lin looked anxious and fidgeted with his hands during his mitigation. He added that he really wanted to continue working in Singapore and asked for a fine instead.

He said that he was the breadwinner for his mother, who is in Myanmar.

He also said that he had wanted to confess earlier, but took "a while" to admit his mistake because he was "too frightened" and did not know what to do during investigations.

The judge adjourned sentencing to Dec 1.

For transmitting an image he knew to be false, Ye Lin could be sentenced to up to three years' jail or fined up to S$10,000, or both.