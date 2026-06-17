'Unprecedented' AI buildout drove Singapore's sharpest non-oil exports surge in over two decades: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The global push to build artificial intelligence infrastructure drove Singapore's non-oil domestic exports to their sharpest growth in over two decades in May, with analysts saying the country is well-placed to deepen its position in higher-value parts of the supply chain.

One analyst traced the electronics surge to a "single concentrated force": Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon collectively lifting their 2026 capital expenditure plans to more than US$700 billion in late April.

“A handful of the world’s largest technology companies are all scaling toward this direction simultaneously, and the sheer size of those individual commitments is what’s moving supply chains,” said eToro market analyst Zavier Wong.

Singapore's non-oil exports rose 38.4 per cent in May from a year earlier, extending the 24.4 per cent growth recorded in April, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday (Jun 17). Chief economist and head of OCBC Group Research Selena Ling described it as the highest rise in two decades.

Electronics exports led the expansion, rising 94.8 per cent in May, following a 66.7 per cent increase in April.

As an electronics export economy, the direction is not new for Singapore. But the scale and concentration of demand have changed, said Mr Wong.

“The export profile is reshaped by AI, though what we’re really seeing is an extreme acceleration of something that is already part of Singapore’s DNA,” he said.

TECH EXPORTS DRIVING GROWTH

In May, exports of integrated circuits rose 80.9 per cent year-on-year, while disk media products and personal computers (PCs) increased 227.8 per cent and 140.9 per cent respectively.

Each category plays a different role in the AI ecosystem, said Mr Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

Integrated circuits – covering logic, memory, power management and connectivity – form the building blocks of AI systems. Disk media products support the large-scale storage and movement of data across data centres, which AI training and deployment demand at significant scale. PC demand is more indirect, driven by enterprise hardware refreshes, AI productivity tools and the early development of AI PCs that process workloads closer to the user.

“So while not every dollar of export growth is AI-related, a significant portion of the electronics uplift is either directly or indirectly connected to AI demand,” he said.