Man charged over AI-generated image of crocodile that led to search operations at Pandan Reservoir

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was charged on Tuesday (Sep 29) over an AI-generated image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir that prompted authorities to search for the reptile and suspend water activities there.

Ye Lin, a Myanmar national, was handed two charges — one count of communicating a false message and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

Speaking through an interpreter, he told the court that he intends to plead guilty, and will not be engaging a lawyer.

At about 3pm on Aug 20, Ye Lin allegedly sent an AI-generated image depicting a crocodile at the reservoir to a person named in court documents as Min Min Oo.

The documents did not state their relationship, but the police said in a news release on Monday that Ye Lin had sent the image to his colleague.

The next day, Ye Lin allegedly deleted the AI-generated images and the log history on the Gemini AI app from his mobile phone. This is the basis of the obstructing the course of justice charge.

National water agency PUB had received information on Aug 20 that a crocodile had been sighted at Pandan Reservoir. PUB informed the National Parks Board and both agencies conducted search and capture operations in the area.

The Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were also told to suspend all water activities in the reservoir.

On Aug 21, PUB said that the photo of the crocodile had been found to be fake and that a police report was lodged.

Water activities at the reservoir were subsequently resumed.

The police warned on Monday that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who communicates falsehoods.

"Apart from causing fear and inconvenience to members of the public, such falsehoods also result in public resources being unnecessarily deployed to deal with these incidents," they said.

Ye Lin will return to court on Nov 10.

For communicating a false message, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000 (US$7,800), or both.

The offence of obstructing the course of justice carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.