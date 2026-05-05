Singapore must enable businesses to transform, workers to seize new opportunities in the 'AI era': Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: As artificial intelligence changes the nature of work, Singapore must enable enterprises to transform with the technology in a way that benefits workers, and enable workers to seize new opportunities, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Tuesday (May 5).

"Enterprises must be empowered to adopt AI, with workers actively involved so that transformation delivers stronger business performance and better workforce outcomes," Mr Ng told parliament.

As AI's impact on jobs evolves, having clearer signals, better pathways and practical support will also help youths and workers move into new opportunities, said the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general.

He highlighted the need to build market intelligence that anticipates how jobs will evolve in the new economy, and to support displaced workers to recover with dignity and confidence.

Mr Ng (PAP-Jalan Kayu) was delivering a private member's motion on "an AI transition with no jobless growth" that he moved with Mr Saktiandi Supaat (PAP-Bishan-Toa Payoh), Ms Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Punggol) and Nominated Member of Parliament Mark Lee.

The motion called on parliament to:

Recognise the transformative power of new technologies, especially AI, to drive Singapore's next phase of economic development

Emphasise that Singapore's approach to AI-enabled growth must be anchored in fairness, resilience, and opportunity for all

Resolve to equip and support workers and enterprises to seize new opportunities and advance together

Affirm that economic progress must remain inclusive, and that Singapore must not have jobless growth, because every worker matters

In his speech, Mr Ng gave the reason behind the motion, which was to set out a clear agenda for AI adoption so that Singapore can avoid the "extreme" outcomes seen elsewhere.

"At one extreme, some societies allow technology to race ahead. Displaced workers are left to fend for themselves. Economists warn of scars when job disruption is unmanaged.

"At the other extreme, fear takes hold. Workers push back defensively. In Hollywood, writers and actors have taken to picket lines and public demonstrations over the use of AI.

"These are not paths that we want for Singapore," said Mr Ng, who has led the labour movement since 2018.

In his 33-minute speech, the labour chief called for more funding to scale up NTUC's company training committees, in which unionists work with company management to transform their businesses while uplifting workers.

He said NTUC intends to scale up its AI-Ready SG initiative to provide more than 1 million places for workers to train in AI skills over the next few years.

He also repeated a call for the government to raise the income ceiling of the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme to cover involuntarily unemployed professionals, managers and executives (PMEs).

This is the first motion NTUC has tabled in more than a decade. Its last motion, on inclusive economic growth and support for low-skilled and low-wage workers, was tabled in 2011.

A total of 19 MPs are scheduled to debate the motion on Wednesday. MPs will vote on the motion after the debate.