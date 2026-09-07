AI replacing certain tasks, but not entire jobs: Ong Ye Kung

JOBS REMAIN RELEVANT

Mr Ong reassured students that Singapore is still competitive and creating jobs.

“You are not entering a declining or stagnant economy. You are entering an economy that is growing, that is attracting investments, and that is still dynamic,” he added.

Singapore remains relevant and competitive, and it has strengthened its position as a key node in global supply chains.

The country also has an open economy, a strong network of free trade agreements, tripartite cooperation, as well as stable institutions and political climate, said Mr Ong.

While some specific jobs such as programmers, editors and translators might be replaced by AI, “large swathes” of jobs remain relevant, he said.

“I know for a fact, healthcare workers remain as busy as ever. In fact, they are hoping that AI can help reduce some of their routine work, some of their tedious work, such as automating record-taking during a consultation with a patient, planning their work rosters ... and providing with an extra pair of eyes when they do diagnostic scans,” he said.

An interior designer told him that he uses AI to improve renderings for clients, but still coordinates contractors, applies for permits, liaises with clients and iterates ideas.

Mr Ong said a young executive from the MICE industry who organises road shows for government agencies also told him that AI can help with some artwork. However, the executive still has to design the overall experience, curate the themes and narratives, and work with partners and media to bring everything together.

“So the feedback by many of these conversations is quite consistent from people across many professions. Most of the time, AI is replacing certain tasks, but not entire jobs – at least not yet. So it is not resulting in mass job displacement, but it is used as a tool, which can result in some job redesign,” he said.

The minister also urged graduates to tap the support available to them, such as free access to AI tools at some universities, career guidance and career fairs.

Mr Ong added that the Singapore Business Federation and employers have a “very big part” to play.

“Employers can help prevent hiring from becoming an ever-escalating arms race. If I put it frankly, the intensity of this arms race is ultimately shaped by how employers hire.

“We are not asking employers to lower their hiring standards. But every additional signal that employers send – hiring candidates with more internships, more credentials, better grades – becomes something that students feel you must chase to curate your perfect CV,” he said.

Mr Ong said that hiring a fresh graduate is always about spotting potential and taking a chance.

Some students have spent years training and playing competitive sports, dedicated themselves to the arts, gone backpacking around the world, volunteered or taken on caregiving responsibilities at home.

While these experiences may not “fit neatly” into a conventional CV, they reflect a candidate’s resilience, initiative, discipline, empathy, character, and work ethic, he said.

“So I encourage, and hope, that employers will look at candidates more holistically, beyond GPAs and internships. Help assure applicants that this is how you hire, and cool down an arms race that is energy-sapping, and I think making the undergraduate experience less holistic for young people at a critical formative age,” he said.