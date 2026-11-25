SINGAPORE: A mobile robot that washes toilets, a self-navigating robot that gives directions and a driverless refrigerated autonomous vehicle that delivers pastries.

These are among the robots that Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is trialling in its new testing ground for AI solutions.

Called Symbiosis, the two-year initiative will use the integrated resort environment to develop and trial physical and digital AI solutions that address operational and workforce challenges, RWS said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The resort has also piloted an app that features AI-enabled simulations with guests for staff to practise handling interactions.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative at The Laurus, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that the challenge and opportunity is for autonomous robots to work seamlessly across different businesses, systems and environments.

“This is the ambition of Symbiosis, to move beyond isolated AI applications and develop integrated, scalable solutions that work in real-world environments,” he said.

He added that lessons from the RWS trial can be replicated in hospitals, airports, business parks and other locations.

At the same time, he noted that physical AI is in its nascent stage, and some applications may not be ready for deployment or are not commercially viable.

“We should therefore be ambitious about the capabilities we build, but disciplined about the technologies we scale,” he said.