Robots that clean toilets, deliver pastries: Resorts World Sentosa trials AI solutions for tourism sector
The initiative will use Resorts World Sentosa's integrated resort environment to develop and trial physical and digital AI solutions.
SINGAPORE: A mobile robot that washes toilets, a self-navigating robot that gives directions and a driverless refrigerated autonomous vehicle that delivers pastries.
These are among the robots that Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is trialling in its new testing ground for AI solutions.
Called Symbiosis, the two-year initiative will use the integrated resort environment to develop and trial physical and digital AI solutions that address operational and workforce challenges, RWS said on Wednesday (Nov 25).
The resort has also piloted an app that features AI-enabled simulations with guests for staff to practise handling interactions.
Speaking at the launch of the initiative at The Laurus, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said that the challenge and opportunity is for autonomous robots to work seamlessly across different businesses, systems and environments.
“This is the ambition of Symbiosis, to move beyond isolated AI applications and develop integrated, scalable solutions that work in real-world environments,” he said.
He added that lessons from the RWS trial can be replicated in hospitals, airports, business parks and other locations.
At the same time, he noted that physical AI is in its nascent stage, and some applications may not be ready for deployment or are not commercially viable.
“We should therefore be ambitious about the capabilities we build, but disciplined about the technologies we scale,” he said.
The AI “living lab” is supported by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).
IMDA will bring in technology partners to support the development and deployment of AI solutions within the lab and provide guidance, including by identifying projects and codifying best practices.
STB will work with RWS and industry partners to turn successful trials into practical solutions that can be scaled and adopted across the wider tourism sector.
The efforts support the broader objectives of the National AI Impact Programme, through which the government aims to support 10,000 enterprises over three years to deepen their AI adoption and equip 100,000 workers to become AI-bilingual, RWS said.
DELIVERY ROBOTS, PERSONALISED SERVICES
RWS executive vice president of IT Alvin Tan said a lot of the day-to-day work in tourism is repetitive and time-sensitive. These include moving food, drinks and supplies around a resort, while having to prepare rooms, kitchens and outlets for guests.
“AI and robotics can take on those tasks,” he told CNA.
“That allows our team members more time for what guests remember: personal service and work that needs human judgment, problem-solving skills and empathy. That is the gap we are trying to close.”
At the Pierre Hermé patisserie and restaurant, RWS is running an autonomous refrigerated delivery solution trial that transports pastries from the central kitchen through a complex underground service network.
Chef de Cuisine Maxine Ngooi works closely with an autonomous vehicle (AV) that helps with the transportation of pastries from the central kitchen to the restaurant.
Previously, the pastries were transported via a buggy driver who spent at least 20 minutes per trip.
With around three deliveries per day, the AV has saved significant time. Maxine said the robots free up staff to be able to provide better service.
With support from IMDA, the plan is to scale this solution to establish a surface and underground autonomous vehicle delivery network for transporting pastries and cooked food from production kitchens to dining outlets, while supporting other logistics needs throughout the resort, RWS said.
At Equarius Hotel, RWS added that it is exploring the automated delivery of guest amenities from back-of-house storage areas to guest floors to improve housekeeping efficiency.
There would be potential to scale this up to all RWS hotels. This would free up storage space, improve lift efficiency, enable faster and more reliable stock replenishment and reduce physical strain on housekeeping teams.
Assistant housekeeper Maria Luz Atones Tham said robots are particularly useful. Although employees still need to load and unload the robots, she said they can take over the transportation process.
At Adventure Cove Waterpark, RWS is trialling an all-terrain, weather-resistant autonomous mobile robot (AMR) to transport food from The Bay Restaurant to two kiosks across challenging outdoor environments.
In addition, an autonomous mobile robot has been designed to support housekeepers and cleaners with routine washroom cleaning tasks.
TRAINING THE WORKFORCE
As part of these efforts, RWS has also begun piloting Empathy One, an app with a series of AI-enabled simulations featuring scenarios developed by the Centralised Skills Assessment and Validation Initiative (CSAVI) at the Singapore Institute of Technology.
“The scenarios vary in difficulty, giving team members opportunities to practise responding to increasingly challenging situations,” said RWS.
In each simulation, they interact with AI guest avatars expressing different emotions and practise recognising emotional cues and responding appropriately.
The AI avatar assesses the empathy and effectiveness of their responses, helping team members build confidence in handling guest interactions with sensitivity and understanding.
Senior executive of service excellence and training Alfred Lau said the app supplements face-to-face training and allows employees to use the tool anywhere, anytime.
A score at the end of the simulation also allows team members to know the areas to improve, he said.
The app has been piloted with at least 50 staff members, with plans to eventually expand it to 250 team members across hospitality, food and beverage and attraction divisions.
By the end of the two years, success would mean having developed and tested a range of AI and robotics solutions across the integrated resort that are ready to be scaled up, said RWS’ Mr Tan.
These solutions would have proven to have made a “meaningful difference” to how the resort operates, improving productivity and efficiency while helping staff deliver better guest experiences, he said.
He added that it is equally important that its workforce is prepared for the future.
“Essentially, it is about building the trust in our workforce to meaningfully adopt AI and physical AI into their ways of working,” said Mr Tan.