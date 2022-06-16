AIA apologises after agent takes back balloon given to toddler at mall

SINGAPORE: AIA Singapore issued an apology over an incident in which an AIA insurance agent had allegedly taken back a balloon given to a young girl at a mall.

“We are sorry for the unpleasant experience,” AIA Singapore said in a statement. “We have counselled the representatives involved in this incident.”

Facebook user Nazreen Ogisi said in a post on Monday (Jun 13) that the incident took place the previous Friday at Century Square mall in Tampines.

The agent allegedly approached her young daughter with a penguin balloon and asked her if she wanted it.

“Of course, this would delight a two-year-old,” she said in her post. “The lady then asked me if she could ask me a few questions and I knew from the booth she came from (that) she was from AIA.”

However, Ms Nazreen noted that she "apparently (did) not fit the profile for a potential customer" after answering the questions.

“She said sorry, I need to take back the balloon and she took it from my daughter’s hand,” Ms Nazreen said. “Imagine my horror??!!”

She added that another agent later approached them with an elephant balloon, apparently not knowing about their earlier encounter, and offered it to her daughter.

She told this second woman not to “tempt” her daughter with the balloon only to take it back because she did not fit the customer profile. The woman then went to ask a manager and came back to say she was unable to give it to the young girl.

“Firstly, I can afford to get balloons for my child,” Ms Nazreen said. “Second, it is such a low and cheap move to entice children and lure their parents in for a marketing gimmick only to take back the balloons if the parents don't fit your dumb profile.

“Do you think it is right for a child who doesn't understand why something was offered to her and given to her only to have it snatched away?”

Calling the incident “absolutely disgusting”, Ms Nazreen said it “left a distasteful aftermath in (her mind)”.

“If your customer service is so poor especially with regards to my child, do you think I will trust you to take care of my money to insure my life or family? Think again!” she said.

“I will NEVER recommend or take up a policy with you.”

In its statement, AIA Singapore also said it has "reiterated (its) roadshow guidelines to all (its) representatives" and is working closely with them to "ensure they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism".

It added that its team has also connected with the individuals involved to address their concerns.