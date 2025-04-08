Killing of aid workers by Israeli soldiers deserves 'universal condemnation': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Law and Home Affairs minister K Shanmugam has condemned what he described as the "cold-blood(ed)" killing of Gaza medics by Israeli soldiers, calling for the "universal condemnation" of their actions.



In a post on Facebook on Tuesday (Apr 8), Mr Shanmugam cited video evidence that contradicted Israel's initial claim that its soldiers opened fire on a convoy of emergency vehicles on Mar 23 because the vehicles had approached "suspiciously ... without headlights or emergency signals".

"The Israeli Army lied about it," wrote Mr Shanmugam. "The Army now admits it was wrong in its account."

He criticised the Israeli military not just for the killings, but for what he called an attempt to "cover up the soldiers' illegal actions".

"Massacres, lies. Soldiers may do wrong. But the Army as an institution has a higher duty to do the right thing," he wrote.