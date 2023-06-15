Air Canada to launch direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver from April 2024

SINGAPORE: A new direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver will start next April, which will make it the only non-stop service connecting Singapore and Canada.

This route will be operated by Air Canada four times weekly onboard its flagship Dreamliner fleet, said the airline in a press release on Thursday (Jun 15).

“We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades, said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president for Air Hub & Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.

"The link to Canada is strategically significant for Changi as point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023."



The first flight, AC19, departs from Vancouver on Apr 3, 2024, with the return flight AC20 departing from Singapore on Apr 4, 2024.

Singapore Airlines said earlier this year that it would stop direct flights between Singapore and Vancouver from this October.