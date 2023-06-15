Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Air Canada to launch direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver from April 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Air Canada to launch direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver from April 2024

Air Canada to launch direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver from April 2024

Air Canada's non-stop flight service from Vancouver to Singapore will be onboard the airline's flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. (Photo: Air Canada)

Soh Pei Xuan
15 Jun 2023 01:01PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2023 01:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A new direct flight between Singapore and Vancouver will start next April, which will make it the only non-stop service connecting Singapore and Canada. 

This route will be operated by Air Canada four times weekly onboard its flagship Dreamliner fleet, said the airline in a press release on Thursday (Jun 15).

“We are thrilled to welcome Air Canada as it makes its much-anticipated return to Singapore Changi Airport after more than three decades, said Mr Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice president for Air Hub & Cargo Development at Changi Airport Group.

"The link to Canada is strategically significant for Changi as point-to-point travel between the two countries has shown strong recovery, with passenger traffic surpassing 80 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the first quarter of 2023." 

The first flight, AC19, departs from Vancouver on Apr 3, 2024, with the return flight AC20 departing from Singapore on Apr 4, 2024.

Singapore Airlines said earlier this year that it would stop direct flights between Singapore and Vancouver from this October.

New Singapore-Vancouver route details.

“We are committed to growing Vancouver International Airport as a premier trans-pacific hub, and Singapore is a top global financial centre, a multicultural destination that offers an abundance of tourism and food experiences, as well as an important gateway to beyond destinations in Southeast Asia, Southern India and Western Australia,” said Mr Mark Galardo, executive vice president of revenue and network planning at Air Canada.

The flights will be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft featuring three cabins of service for customers: Signature Class with lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.

Source: CNA/px(gr)

Related Topics

Canada aviation air travel

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.