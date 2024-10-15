Singapore scrambles fighter jets after bomb threat on Air India Express flight

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) scrambled F-15SG jets on Tuesday night (Oct 15) after a bomb threat on an Air India Express flight.

The airline had received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684 that was bound for Singapore, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post.

Two F-15SG jets escorted the plane away from populated areas and it touched down at Changi Airport at around 10.04pm, more than an hour after it was due to land.

"Our Ground Based Air Defence systems and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were also activated. Once on the ground, the plane was handed to the Airport Police," Dr Ng said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"Many thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team that keep us safe in our homes, even when threats exist around us."